Guy Williams will coach the CQ Capras in season 2021. Picture: Warren Lynam
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 12.

LETTERS: Scary number of people sunburnt last year

---

Find out what gifts each Rockhampton mayoral candidate has received and how much money has been spent on campaigns so far.

(Catch up HERE)

All candidates must summarise their total campaign spending within 15 weeks of election day. FILE PHOTO
---

Guy Williams has been appointed the CQ Capras head coach for season 2021.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Guy back at club that holds special place for him

The CQ Capras new head coach Guy Williams with the club's CEO Peter White. Picture: Contributed
---

A council worker was upfront with an acting magistrate as he explained the fallout of his drink-driving blunder.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: 10 cannabis plants found in Yeppoon woman’s garden

A council worker regretted his drink-driving blunder when he appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on January 7. Picture: iStock
---

It is now mandatory to wear face masks in Central Queensland airports and on planes.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
---

A woman was taken to hospital Monday night after she was bitten by a snake in Yeppoon.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Truck crashes into power pole, blocks road

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

