MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

Harry's view on looming heatwave in CQ.

A temporary workers camp to be built at Marlborough to support the $1 billion upgrades at Shoalwater Bay.

More than $2000 has been raised for a Rockhampton delivery driver unable to pay his rent while in hospital for at least 20 weeks.

Adrian Peddell.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Donna Kirkland outlined her ‘master plan’ for Rockhampton’s tourist attractions.

Early voting at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

You can keep up with all the candidates' interviews at our Election Hub:

