BASKETBALL STATE TRIALS: Ben Tweedy
BASKETBALL STATE TRIALS: Ben Tweedy
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 6:36 AM
Good morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on what happened around Central Queensland yesterday, January 13.\

And remind you our live feed from the under-18 basketball championships will run until Sunday’s finals.

See Harry’s cartoon and read the Letters to the Editor here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-to-the-editor-life-is-not-a-fairytale/4172597/

Harry's view on looming heatwave in CQ.
Harry's view on looming heatwave in CQ.

A temporary workers camp to be built at Marlborough to support the $1 billion upgrades at Shoalwater Bay.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/camp-proposed-for-workers-at-shoalwater-bay-projec/4171890/

More than $2000 has been raised for a Rockhampton delivery driver unable to pay his rent while in hospital for at least 20 weeks.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/2k-raised-to-help-pay-hospitalised-rocky-workers-r/4172364/

Adrian Peddell.
Adrian Peddell.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Donna Kirkland outlined her ‘master plan’ for Rockhampton’s tourist attractions.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/kirklands-master-plan-for-rocky-tourism/4172519/

hub

Early voting at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Early voting at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

You can keep up with all the candidates’ interviews at our Election Hub:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/election-hub-learn-about-each-rocky-mayoral-candid/4167387/

EVERYBODY LOVES OUR LIVESTREAMING:

We are livestreaming the Basketball Queensland under-18 state championships on the Gold Coast.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/three-key-rockets-players-to-watch-at-qld-u18-cham/4172222/

BASKETBALL U16 STATE TRIALS: Ben Tweedy
BASKETBALL U16 STATE TRIALS: Ben Tweedy
