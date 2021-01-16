Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS
CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 15.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A house divided cannot stand

---

Multiple people were taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Alliance Airlines has lodged huge plans to develop a new hangar and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

(Catch up HERE)

Alliance Airlines Fokker F100 VH-UQF departing Rockhampton Airport. Picture: Russell Prothero
Alliance Airlines Fokker F100 VH-UQF departing Rockhampton Airport. Picture: Russell Prothero

---

Rockhampton’s Big W is set to undergo major refurbishments as part of a companywide project.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The Morning Bulletin has asked the Rockhampton by-election candidates for their ideas and policies about council and council rates.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the economy

Rockhampton Regional Council chambers. FILE PHOTO
Rockhampton Regional Council chambers. FILE PHOTO

---

An armed robber, who held up a North Rockhampton service station on Christmas Day in 2019 with a pruning saw, has been handed a prison sentence in court.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Racial slur provokes brutal attack at footy grand final

CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS
CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Teen drowns at public pool

    Teen drowns at public pool
    • 16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the details of those found guilty this week.

        Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the economy

        Premium Content Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the economy

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates for their ideas and policies about the...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A house divided cannot stand

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A house divided cannot stand

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their sa on

        Council begins study on potential Mount Morgan rail trail

        Premium Content Council begins study on potential Mount Morgan rail trail

        News The 25km track would finish at Kabra or Gracemere.