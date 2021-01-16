MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS

CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 15.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A house divided cannot stand

---

Multiple people were taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in South Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Alliance Airlines has lodged huge plans to develop a new hangar and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

(Catch up HERE)

Alliance Airlines Fokker F100 VH-UQF departing Rockhampton Airport. Picture: Russell Prothero

---

Rockhampton’s Big W is set to undergo major refurbishments as part of a companywide project.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The Morning Bulletin has asked the Rockhampton by-election candidates for their ideas and policies about council and council rates.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the economy

Rockhampton Regional Council chambers. FILE PHOTO

---

An armed robber, who held up a North Rockhampton service station on Christmas Day in 2019 with a pruning saw, has been handed a prison sentence in court.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Racial slur provokes brutal attack at footy grand final

CCTV footage of an armed robbery at Caltex on Yaamba Rd, Park Avenue, on December 25, 2019. Picture: QPS

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.