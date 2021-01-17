Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Running the Cutter is the signature event at the annual Golden Mount Festival, which has been cancelled in 2021. Picture: Chris Ison
Running the Cutter is the signature event at the annual Golden Mount Festival, which has been cancelled in 2021. Picture: Chris Ison
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
17th Jan 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 16.

---

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

(Catch up HERE)

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock
NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

---

Three people were taken to hospital on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway, south of Mount Morgan.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Person in hospital after vehicle collides with pole

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO

---

An alleged racial slur provoked a Rockhampton man to punch another man multiple times at a rugby league grand final at Browne Park stadium in 2018, a court has heard.

(Catch up HERE)

Browne Park stadium in Wandal. Picture: Contributed
Browne Park stadium in Wandal. Picture: Contributed

---

Rockhampton motorists are being advised of temporary lane closures in North Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge. Picture: Chris Ison
Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge. Picture: Chris Ison

---

Find out why the annual Golden Mount Festival has been cancelled in 2021.

(Catch up HERE)

Mount Morgan’s Golden Mount Festival attracts hundreds of people each year. Picture: Contributed
Mount Morgan’s Golden Mount Festival attracts hundreds of people each year. Picture: Contributed

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the environment

        Premium Content Rockhampton mayoral candidates on the environment

        Council News We asked your by-election candidates for their ideas and policies about the environment.

        Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

        Premium Content Career change in mind? There could be a TAFE course for you

        Education QUniversity is hosting a week of information sessions on TAFE courses.

        CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Premium Content CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Cricket Exciting opportunity for aspiring young female players to learn from Jess...

        Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

        Premium Content Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

        Motoring The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs...