MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Running the Cutter is the signature event at the annual Golden Mount Festival, which has been cancelled in 2021. Picture: Chris Ison

Good morning Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 16.

---

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

---

Three people were taken to hospital on Saturday after a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway, south of Mount Morgan.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. FILE PHOTO

---

An alleged racial slur provoked a Rockhampton man to punch another man multiple times at a rugby league grand final at Browne Park stadium in 2018, a court has heard.

Browne Park stadium in Wandal. Picture: Contributed

---

Rockhampton motorists are being advised of temporary lane closures in North Rockhampton.

Lakes Creek Rd will experience temporary lane closures at Frenchmans Creek Bridge. Picture: Chris Ison

---

Find out why the annual Golden Mount Festival has been cancelled in 2021.

Mount Morgan’s Golden Mount Festival attracts hundreds of people each year. Picture: Contributed

---

