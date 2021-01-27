Menu
The citizenship ceremony.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Good morning, Central Queensland. We hope you and your family enjoyed a safe January 26 public holiday, wherever you were.

We had heaps of people telling us they saw the bluebottles all over our beaches, so take care:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/toddler-stung-by-bluebottle-on-popular-cq-beach/4185620/

Sadly, CQ football identity Masada Iosefa died in an accident in the Northern Territory, just days after returning from a Rockhampton carnival:

NRL, Parramatta Eels vs Penrith Panthers at Parramatta Stadium. Masada Iosefa
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/cq-footy-star-killed-in-quad-bike-accident/4185678/

Thanks to the positive response from Morning Bulletin readers re. its Uluru charter, this travel company is now looking into direct flights to Hunter Valley, Snowy Mountains and Broome.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/where-the-next-direct-flights-from-rocky-could-be-/4185791/

Congratulations to our Australia Day Award winners...

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/full-list-rockys-australia-day-award-winners/4185777/

... and a heartfelt ‘welcome’ to our newest Australian citizens.

Ely Harvey (right) with her husband.
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rockhampton-welcomes-21-new-citizens/4185845/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/gallery-hundreds-show-up-to-support-community-hero/4185772/

Not only Indigenous citizens but also their allies took part in the Invasion Day Rally, marching from Central Park to the Riverbank.

Rockhampton's Invasion Day Rally 2021
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/video-and-photos-rockhamptons-invasion-day-rally-2/4185522/

