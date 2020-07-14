MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed
Driving home from work on the Dawson Highway became a life and death situation for ‘Jimmy’ Canhan last month, when a deadly brown snake repeatedly tried to bite him while doing 100km/h.
In a cruel twist of fate, the Boyne Island resident was sacked from his job as a technician over the incident.
Click here for the full story.
Brrr! How cold was it this morning? Residents across Central Queensland might want to grab an extra blanket this week as overnight temperatures deliver a significant chill to the region.
Click here to read the full story.
A recovery operation was launched after a large truck toppled onto its side on a suburban street at the Range in South Rockhampton.
Click here for the full story.
Passion and patience are key ingredients in Alton Downs grandmother Wendy Bell’s recipe for success.
She was voted Central Queensland’s best cakemaker in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.
Check out some of her spectacular creations and prepare for hunger pangs.
Click here to read the full story.
An industrial facility for the manufacturing of 5,000 tonnes of urea-ammonium nitrate liquid fertiliser per year has been proposed for Gracemere.
Click here to read the full story.
Local sport is back! Check out our huge gallery of golf, AFL, football, hockey, mountain biking photos captured over the weekend.