MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

James 'Jimmy' Canhan of Boyne Island went viral after fighting off a deadly brown snake while speeding down a motorway has been sacked from his job. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Boyne Island's James 'Jimmy' Canhan with the withered remains of a brown snake that repeatedly stuck at him while doing 100km/h on the Dawson Highway. He plans to keep the head and make it into a gear knob as a memento. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Driving home from work on the Dawson Highway became a life and death situation for ‘Jimmy’ Canhan last month, when a deadly brown snake repeatedly tried to bite him while doing 100km/h.

In a cruel twist of fate, the Boyne Island resident was sacked from his job as a technician over the incident.

Click here for the full story.

Brrr! How cold was it this morning? Residents across Central Queensland might want to grab an extra blanket this week as overnight temperatures deliver a significant chill to the region.

Click here to read the full story.

The truck rollover on Agnes Street yesterday.

A recovery operation was launched after a large truck toppled onto its side on a suburban street at the Range in South Rockhampton.

Click here for the full story.

OVERWHELMED: Wendy Bell was thrilled to be crowned CQ's best cakemaker in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.

Passion and patience are key ingredients in Alton Downs grandmother Wendy Bell’s recipe for success.

She was voted Central Queensland’s best cakemaker in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.

Check out some of her spectacular creations and prepare for hunger pangs.

Click here to read the full story.

The proposed shed structure for manufacturing urea-ammonium nitrate liquid fertiliser on Middle Rd, Gracemere.

An industrial facility for the manufacturing of 5,000 tonnes of urea-ammonium nitrate liquid fertiliser per year has been proposed for Gracemere.

Click here to read the full story.

AFL CAPRICORNIA: Rockhampton Brothers vs Gladstone

Local sport is back! Check out our huge gallery of golf, AFL, football, hockey, mountain biking photos captured over the weekend.

Click here to see our massive gallery.