MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

CUTEST BUB: There was massive interest in our CQ’s cutest bub poll with 14-month-old Oliver Hinds White claiming victory.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Tuesday.

As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.

Read the latest funeral notices here.

----

Rockhampton Regional Council councillors Shane Latcham, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Councillor Ellen Smith present the 2020-21 budget.

All governments have struggled to manage the impact of COVID-19 on their budget bottom lines and Rockhampton Regional Council was no exception. Find out how their latest budget seeks to minimise the cost of rates for residents.

Herbert Moses, 16, is being remembered as a person of outstanding character after his death in a single-vehicle crash in far north Queensland.

Tributes are flowing for a much-loved St Brendan’s College boarder Herbert Moses, 16, who lost his life following a horrific crash in far north Queensland.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, LNP Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, LNP Rockhampton candidate Tony Hopkins, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Bidding is now open to design the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road project. Before work can begin on the $1 billion project, more detailed designs must be drawn for its 14.7km route.

During what was supposed to be a joint announcement for the road project, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry had a go at Queensland’s Transport Minister.

Carly White with son Oliver when he was six months old.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we’d like you introduce you to Oliver Hinds White. This stylish young bub has been voted Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s cutest bub in the hugely popular poll run by The Morning Bulletin.

NAME CHANGE: It has been proposed to change the derogatory name of Black Gin Creek to Dundula Creek (pronounced 'doon-doo-la').

There was a huge response on social media after it was revealed that Council were working on a plan to advise residents living on Black Gin Creek Road about a possible road name change if the State Government’s public consultation resulted in Black Gin Creek being renamed Dundula Creek (pronounced ‘doon-doo-la’ – meaning gum tree in Darumbal language).

CREATING AWARENESS: Commonwealth Muay Thai champion and One Nation's candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien has spoken about his struggles pain and his effort to remove the stigma surrounding medical cannabis oil.

There is a stigma surrounding the use of medicinal marijuana but One Nation’s candidate for Rockhampton Torin O’Brien says public perception and stigma won’t stand in the way of revealing he is one of 80 Rockhampton residents with a prescription for medical marijuana oil as he campaigns for greater access to the life changing treatment.

