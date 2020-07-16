MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

SAFETY ISSUE: One of the big stories from yesterday was safety concerns revolving around the Keppel Kraken water play feature on the Yeppoon foreshore.

SAFETY ISSUE: One of the big stories from yesterday was safety concerns revolving around the Keppel Kraken water play feature on the Yeppoon foreshore.

Rockhampton Regional Council councillors Shane Latcham, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher, Mayor Margaret Strelow and Councillor Ellen Smith present the 2020-21 budget.

We’ve had a deep dive into Rockhampton Regional Council’s 2020-2021 budget to find out what the impact will be on your hip pocket. Read all of our budget stories below.

Rocky council prepares for growing population in budget

WATER BILLS: New RRC charges revealed in budget

See if you are eligible for Rocky council’s $70 rates rebate

ROCKY RATES: The minimum amount you’ll see on your bill

Kids eagerly wait for the ribbon to be cut for the official opening of the Keppel Kraken in Yeppoon (pre-COVID-19 restrictions).

Child safety concerns surround the popular tourism drawcard the Keppel Kraken at the Yeppoon foreshore.

Livingstone Shire Council is investigating the merits of installing cushioning on all concrete surfaces that have sharp edges in the wet areas of the play feature.

Yesterday afternoon, police launched an urgent search in the Rockhampton CBD for an elderly woman who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

Argentinian family Geri, Santi and their two children Mattia and Francesca, spent their days navigating the diverse landscape of the Capricorn Coast and discovering affordable and picturesque real estate options to suit their desires.

An Argentinian family has been filmed discovering the beauty of the Capricorn Coast and searching for their dream home for the smash-hit international television show House Hunters International.

A five-vehicle crash bought traffic on one of Rockhampton’s major roads to a standstill in Norman Gardens.

The collision involved an ambulance, a bus and three passenger vehicles.

Senator Anthony Chisholm, pictured here with Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, has shared Australian Bureau of Statistics for our region. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics. Find out what the average wage is for workers in our region and how the unemployment rate is tracking.

