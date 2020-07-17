MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday.
As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.
Read the latest funeral notices here.
--
Ever dreamt of owning a tropical island off the Capricorn Coast?
There was a flurry of interest about the island formerly known as XXXX island being put on the market for just the second time since 1961.
Click here to read the full story.
Police have released a video capturing the suspiciously lit fire which destroyed a house in Parkhurst.
They are urging anyone with dashcam vision or any other information to come forward.
Click here to read the full story.
We’ve continued our deep dive into Rockhampton Regional Council’s 2020-2021 budget to find out it will affect you. Read our latest budget stories below.
How many jobs Rocky lost due to the coronavirus pandemic
The big projects council is spending $170M on this year
ROAD WORKS: See if your road is on the list for upgrades
In another a major milestone for Adani, work has begun on their controversial Carmichael coal mine this week. Watch a video of their heavy machinery in action.
Click here to read the full story.
QFES says Rockhampton has been the highest risk area outside of Logan for severe house fires since 2012.
Read their latest statistics for the number of fires around CQ and what can be done to minimise the risk.
Click here to read the full story.
The Qld Government has launched a bid to hand management of boat ramps on the Capricorn Coast to Livingstone Shire Council but council is not buying it.