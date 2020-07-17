MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

BIG STORY: Pumpkin Island hit the market on Thursday for the first time in 17 years with a price tag of $25m.

Plenty of people were interested about Pumpkin Island hitting the market yesterday.

Ever dreamt of owning a tropical island off the Capricorn Coast?

There was a flurry of interest about the island formerly known as XXXX island being put on the market for just the second time since 1961.

The Parkhurst house fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police have released a video capturing the suspiciously lit fire which destroyed a house in Parkhurst.

They are urging anyone with dashcam vision or any other information to come forward.

HARRY’S VIEW: Rocky Budget 2020.

We’ve continued our deep dive into Rockhampton Regional Council’s 2020-2021 budget to find out it will affect you. Read our latest budget stories below.

How many jobs Rocky lost due to the coronavirus pandemic

The big projects council is spending $170M on this year

ROAD WORKS: See if your road is on the list for upgrades

ANOTHER MILESTONE: Adani Mining chief executive David Boshoff turns the sod on their Carmichael open cut coal mine. Picture: Cameron Laird

In another a major milestone for Adani, work has begun on their controversial Carmichael coal mine this week. Watch a video of their heavy machinery in action.

QFES Edwin Lee blackens out hot spots inside the burnt out family home as QFES reveals the latest house fire statistics for our region. David Anthony photo

QFES says Rockhampton has been the highest risk area outside of Logan for severe house fires since 2012.

Read their latest statistics for the number of fires around CQ and what can be done to minimise the risk.

Who should be responsible for managing boat ramps and floating walkways has turned into a contentious issue. Picture: Richard Walker

The Qld Government has launched a bid to hand management of boat ramps on the Capricorn Coast to Livingstone Shire Council but council is not buying it.

