MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

BIG STORY: Plenty of our weekend readers were shocked to learn about the plight of Shirley Johnston's 15-year-old daughter April, who was the victim of a hit and run in North Rockhampton last week.

BIG STORY: Plenty of our weekend readers were shocked to learn about the plight of Shirley Johnston's 15-year-old daughter April, who was the victim of a hit and run in North Rockhampton last week.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday.

As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.

--

Shirley Johnston's 15-year-old daughter April was the victim of a hit and run in North Rockhampton last week.

A family has been left devastated after their teen daughter April Johnston was left lying seriously injured in the middle of a road in Rockhampton. The driver is yet to be found.

Click here to read the full story.

WORK UNDERWAY: The Bavarian restaurant is currently under construction at Stockland Rockhampton.

Construction is full steam ahead at the old Sizzler site at Stockland Rockhampton as the building for The Bavarian takes place. Find out the latest details of what we can expect to see inside.

Click here to read the full story.

Christopher Inskip's desire to be a chef has been significantly boosted after CQUniversity's hospitality courses helped him secure a job in the kitchens of the University's Capricornia Residential College.

Rocky teen Christopher Inskip is one step closer to his dream of becoming a professional chef after CQUniversity’s hospitality courses helped him secure a job.

Click here to read the full story.

Harry Bruce's view on how much Rockhampton Regional Council sold part of the Music Bowl to Queensland Health for the rehabilitation centre.

The latest Rockhampton Regional Council budget has revealed how much a portion of the Music Bowl land was sold for to pave the way for the future Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation facility.

The music bowl site came about after huge community controversy last year when it was leaked the facility could be located at Birkbeck Drive.

Click here to read the full story.

A free community workshop will be held in Livingstone Shire and run by Dolly’s Dream, established in memory of ‘Dolly’ Everett who took her own life.

A free resilience building community workshop run by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s Dream will held next week for Livingstone Shire residents.

Click here to read the full story.

Central Queensland singer-songwriter Rachael Dee has made a strong chart debut with her second single, Braveheart.

Central Queensland singer-songwriter Rachael Dee is soaring to the top of the charts with her second single, Braveheart.

Click here to read the full story.