MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday.
As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.
--
A family has been left devastated after their teen daughter April Johnston was left lying seriously injured in the middle of a road in Rockhampton. The driver is yet to be found.
Click here to read the full story.
Construction is full steam ahead at the old Sizzler site at Stockland Rockhampton as the building for The Bavarian takes place. Find out the latest details of what we can expect to see inside.
Click here to read the full story.
Rocky teen Christopher Inskip is one step closer to his dream of becoming a professional chef after CQUniversity’s hospitality courses helped him secure a job.
Click here to read the full story.
The latest Rockhampton Regional Council budget has revealed how much a portion of the Music Bowl land was sold for to pave the way for the future Rockhampton Alcohol and other Drug Residential Rehabilitation facility.
The music bowl site came about after huge community controversy last year when it was leaked the facility could be located at Birkbeck Drive.
Click here to read the full story.
A free resilience building community workshop run by anti-bullying organisation Dolly’s Dream will held next week for Livingstone Shire residents.
Click here to read the full story.
Central Queensland singer-songwriter Rachael Dee is soaring to the top of the charts with her second single, Braveheart.