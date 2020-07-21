Menu
NEW TRAIL: Fan of the First Turkey Mountain Bike Trails Jake Keleher will no doubt be stoked to hear about RRC’s plans for a massive 9km downhill track. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
News

MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
21st Jul 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Monday.

The proposed new trail, Blue Dawg, runs from the top of Mount Archer into First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.
The $400,000 Blue Dawg mountain bike track at Rocky’s First Turkey will become Queensland’s longest downhill track, poised to rival some of New Zealand’s best trails.

The site for the Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct at 53199 Burnett Highway, Bouldercombe, is under contract.
The future Bouldercombe motorsport precinct is in the master planning stages after the land went under contract. Find out more details including much Rockhampton Regional Council paid.

Megan Shannon will open Diggery Dogs in Bolsover St in September
As many cafes, restaurants and bars begin to open back up again, one Rockhampton business has announced it will close its doors this week.

Two cars have collided at the intersection of Williams and Davis St in Allenstown.
There were two significant traffic crashes yesterday.

A man was been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash at the intersection of Davis and William streets in Allenstown. Click here to read more.

Another vehicle rolled in Alton Downs when a male lost control on South Yaamba Rd. Click here to read more.

Fred Conway shows off his Order of Australia award
Rocky’s own Fred Conway has lived the life of 1000 men. Finally, his years of tireless dedication have seen him awarded one of Australia’s highest honours.

QUEST FOR BEST: Vote now in our online poll to decide who is CQ's Best Baker.
Dozens nominations have been tallied up and for the next 24 hours we’ll be collecting votes in our online poll to see who you think is CQ’s best bakery. We’ll interview the winner and possibly sample their creations. Vote now!

