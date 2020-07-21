MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed
The $400,000 Blue Dawg mountain bike track at Rocky’s First Turkey will become Queensland’s longest downhill track, poised to rival some of New Zealand’s best trails.
The future Bouldercombe motorsport precinct is in the master planning stages after the land went under contract. Find out more details including much Rockhampton Regional Council paid.
As many cafes, restaurants and bars begin to open back up again, one Rockhampton business has announced it will close its doors this week.
There were two significant traffic crashes yesterday.
A man was been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after a crash at the intersection of Davis and William streets in Allenstown. Click here to read more.
Another vehicle rolled in Alton Downs when a male lost control on South Yaamba Rd. Click here to read more.
Rocky’s own Fred Conway has lived the life of 1000 men. Finally, his years of tireless dedication have seen him awarded one of Australia’s highest honours.
Dozens nominations have been tallied up and for the next 24 hours we’ll be collecting votes in our online poll to see who you think is CQ’s best bakery. We’ll interview the winner and possibly sample their creations. Vote now!