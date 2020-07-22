MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed
CQ’s cat lovers were ecstatic to learn that a gift and homewares store stocking all things cat themed was coming to Rockhampton.
Securing a funding contribution from the Federal Government to revitalise and unlock the economic potential of Great Keppel Island has remained elusive for years, but a recent meeting could be the spark to revive CQ’s tourism industry and create 1500 jobs.
Rockhampton-based company Manuplex has outgrown its Hollingsworth St shed and nearly doubled its work force in one year, thanks to contracts with ‘top tier’ clients.
After months of dreaming about travelling from the confines of isolation, CQ’s aspiring tourists were delighted to hear about a three day sale where they could fly from Brisbane to Rockhampton for just $115.
See the plans for a new unmanned service station for trucks which will be built in Gracemere.
Regulated parking is set to recommence on August 3 in Yeppoon’s CBD, but people who do the wrong thing won’t be hit with fines straight away. Paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon will remain suspended until further notice.