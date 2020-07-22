MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

FANCY FELINES: There was plenty of reader interest in Tracey Austin and Cleo’s new cat-themed business opening soon in Rockhamptopn.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Tuesday.

Tracey Austin at the Cat's Meow on Denham St

CQ’s cat lovers were ecstatic to learn that a gift and homewares store stocking all things cat themed was coming to Rockhampton.

SHARING PLANS: Aspiring developers looking to take over the leases of GKI resort development Leigh and Rob McCready have met with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricorn Enterprise Chief Executive Mary Carroll.

Securing a funding contribution from the Federal Government to revitalise and unlock the economic potential of Great Keppel Island has remained elusive for years, but a recent meeting could be the spark to revive CQ’s tourism industry and create 1500 jobs.

Manuplex managers Glen Donnellan and Matt Jurkic, Advance Rockhampton's Graham Shepherd and Mayor Margaret Strelow at the Hollingsworth Street site

Rockhampton-based company Manuplex has outgrown its Hollingsworth St shed and nearly doubled its work force in one year, thanks to contracts with ‘top tier’ clients.

Virgin Australia’s sale ends at midnight on July 23.

After months of dreaming about travelling from the confines of isolation, CQ’s aspiring tourists were delighted to hear about a three day sale where they could fly from Brisbane to Rockhampton for just $115.

The proposal plans for the unmanned service station at 157 Foster St, Gracemere.

See the plans for a new unmanned service station for trucks which will be built in Gracemere.

Livingstone Shire councillors have decided that infringement notices would not be issued until after August 16.

Regulated parking is set to recommence on August 3 in Yeppoon’s CBD, but people who do the wrong thing won’t be hit with fines straight away. Paid parking around the Yeppoon Lagoon will remain suspended until further notice.

