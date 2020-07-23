MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

ACCIDENT HOTSPOT: Worried that it was only a matter of time before a dangerous Rockhampton intersection claimed a life, a resident living nearby has spoken out.

--

There were a number of alarming emergency situations around CQ yesterday afternoon with the bulk of our reader's attention focused on the frightening traffic crash involving a bus and a caravan on the Capricorn Highway, west of Emerald.

Also:

Two men hospitalised after CQ highway smash

Traffic impacted as car hits light pole near Rocky

Police hunt after driver flees scene of rollover

CQ’s firefighting crews were kept busy yesterday attending a number of incidents.

Firefighters raced to extinguish a fire which broke out in a vacant commercial property in Zilzie, consuming a significant portion of its upper-level.

Multiple sources for the fire were identified and police are investigating.

Click here to read the full story.

Fitzroy River barrage will get an upgrade.

Rockhampton Regional Council is acting to reinforce this region's water security. Find out when construction will start to raise the barrage's gates and its height to create an extra 10,000ML of water storage.

Click here to read the full story.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: The number of visitors in close proximity was a cause for concern at Sunday's Emu Park Lions Markets.

Can you see any problems in this picture? A huge crowd turned out for CQ's popular Emu Park markets over the weekend, with a photograph raising fears that visitors weren't keeping a sufficient distance apart.

Click here to read the full story.

Dr Richard Neagle at Yeppoon Vet Surgery.

CQ's retiring veterinarian Dr Richard Neagle has reflected on his amazing 40 year journey caring for animals, big and small, across Australia.

Click here to read the full story.

An after-dark accident bought the intersection to a standstill in late April.

Allenstown resided Shelby Goddard lives in constant fear that one night she will wake to an almighty bang and a preventable fatality at one of Rockhampton's most notorious intersections.

She thinks works to remedy the intersection were undertaken by Rockhampton Regional Council only a matter of weeks ago appear to have made things worse.

Click here to read the full story.