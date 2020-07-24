MORNING REWIND: 6 top stories you may have missed

Bully readers voted Dean St Bakery the best bakery in Central Queensland.

--

Cydelle and Sam Hayman are proud their Dean St Bakery was voted CQ’s best.

After dozens of nominations and hundreds of online votes in the Morning Bulletin’s poll to determine CQ’s Best Bakery competition, Frenchville’s Dean St Bakery came out on top.

Prepare yourselves for hunger cravings when you see the delicious, taste-bud-tantalising baked goods they have available.

Click here to read the full story.

Rockhampton Police officers donned bulletproof vests are established cordons in the vicinity of the Kalka Shades hockey fields in Berserker after reports of a man spotted with armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Click here to read the full story.

Bendleby Ranges owner/manager Warren Luckraft

Problems with the feral goat population on Great Keppel Island have once again with Livingstone Shire Council resolving to plan a meeting to discuss control strategies.

Click here to read the full story.

FRESH FACE: A new Officer in Charge at the Gracemere Police Station Sergeant Matt Hows.

Barcaldine’s loss is our region’s gain as a new officer in charge takes over at Gracemere Police Station. Be sure to ask Sergeant Hows “how’s it going?” when you see him around town.

Click here to read the full story.

The Grosvenor mine. Supplied: Anglo American

A liquidated mining labour hire company is being sued for $2.8 million in a workplace injury lawsuit. The incident occurred at a CQ mine in December 2016, leaving a man needing 10 surgeries.

Click here to read the full story.

Jayda Kolbe will shave her head for charity

Ten-year-old Frenchville State School student Jayda Kolbe will be shaving off her 35.5cm locks this Friday to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. She will have her hair made into a wig for kids with cancer. Can you chip in to help her fundraising effort?

Click here to read the full story.