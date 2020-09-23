MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY: Rockhampton Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest from businesses looking to operate at the summit of Mount Archer.

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY: Rockhampton Regional Council is seeking expressions of interest from businesses looking to operate at the summit of Mount Archer.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Tuesday.

READ: LETTERS: CQ dementia figures to double in 40 years

---

Cafe plans for Mt Archer as redevelopment nears completion

Mount Archer visitors could soon be able to purchase food and drink as council calls for expressions of interest to fill the coffee shop which has stood vacant for the past nine years.

---

Covid measures in place for a safe food and wine festival

With festival passes already close to selling out, the much-anticipated Capricorn Food and Wine Festival kicks off this Friday at Rockhampton’s riverfront - albeit in a different format than it has been in previous years.

Capricorn food and wine festival

---

Local pharmacy worried about plans to test for COVID-19

The Queensland Government is exploring the option of using pharmacists to test for coronavirus, which is a concern for one Rocky pharmacy operator.

---

TCC duo named in Qld Team of the Year

The Cathedral College’s Riley Boaza and Jai Hansen were named in the Queensland Team of the Year following the Aaron Payne Cup and Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league competitions.

The Cathedral College 2020 squad (from left) Jesuah Winni, Noah Chadwick, Germaine Bulsey, Brodie Gill, Jackson Warde, Tyler Conroy, Jordan Heke, Darcy Biles, Will Lewis, Ben Geiger, Riley Boaza, Nathan Kleidon, Matt Hedges, Joe Sutton, Jai Hansen, Lincoln Pickering, Seth McGilvray, Colby Mole, Joshua Grange, Angus Gabriel. Absent: Kurtis Farr, Zayne Cox, Riley Hall, Brayden Duffy and Tom Powell.

---

Ammonium nitrate plant concerns addressed at council table

Representatives from the proposed urea-ammonium nitrate manufacturing shed at Gracemere stood before Rockhampton Regional Council to address councillor concerns.

The proposed shed structure for manufacturing urea-ammonium nitrate liquid fertiliser on Middle Rd, Gracemere.

---

Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

Healthy rainfalls were expected to take the edge off the hot Spring weather Central Queenland was expected to experience today.

RAIN PREDICTION: There is a strong chance of rain falling around Capricornia at 7pm on Wednesday.

---

Alleged tired driver crashes into fence near Rocky school

A driver was alleged to have fallen asleep before ploughing into Glenmore State School’s fence, causing it “significant damage” yesterday morning.

---