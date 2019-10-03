MORNING REWIND: Aldi takes Rockhampton by storm
Eager bargain shoppers lined up outside the new Aldi store on Gladstone Rd hours before it opened, with one man arriving at 5.45am.
Parts of the region had a wet start to the week, with storms and rain bringing falls of up to 50mm to some areas.
A Yeppoon mum says she still has flashbacks from the night she woke up to find intruders looking at her in bed.
A confidential report around the drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre has beenmade public as the Rockhampton Mayor defends council’s plans for the development.
After months of waiting, Central Queensland residents were excited to see the first Aldi store in the region open.
