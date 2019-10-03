MORNING REWIND: Aldi takes Rockhampton by storm

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Eager bargain shoppers lined up outside the new Aldi store on Gladstone Rd hours before it opened, with one man arriving at 5.45am.

People lined up for hours for the Aldi opening. Photo: Jann Houley

Parts of the region had a wet start to the week, with storms and rain bringing falls of up to 50mm to some areas.

Yesterday's rain filled the roadside puddles at Gavial Creek. Photo: Jack Evans

A Yeppoon mum says she still has flashbacks from the night she woke up to find intruders looking at her in bed.

Sally Stanley. Photo: Contributed

A confidential report around the drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre has beenmade public as the Rockhampton Mayor defends council’s plans for the development.

The music bowl site at Parkhurst is plotted for the drug rehab centre.

After months of waiting, Central Queensland residents were excited to see the first Aldi store in the region open.

The opening of South Rockhampton's ALDI store. Photo: Jann Houley.

