MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

Harry's view on the Rockhampton stadium debate.

STADIUM FUNDING: One Nation leader Pauline Hanson handed over a giant novelty cheque for $23 million, courtesy of the Federal Government, for Rocky Sports Club's Gavin Shuker to get started on building Rocky Stadium.

Making top news still is the Rockhampton Stadium at Victoria Park.

Federal MP Michelle Landry announced funding for the project in an exclusive story on Monday morning however there has been questions raised about who would foot the bill.

HOCKEY RHA Cup 2020: Frenchville's Amy Mills and Southern Suburbs Black's Christine Woods

In sport, Capricornia has made good scores in the Queensland secondary schoolboys championships.

Outriggers in rough seas off Kemp Beach

Each Monday the Yeppoon Coast Guard sends their report from the last week.

Luke Dillon

A Rockhampton jockey has been banned from racing after he breached drug-related rules for the fourth time.

The 31-year-old’s urine tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Matt Cornell will be performing on Great Keppel Island for Country On Keppel in November,

In good news, it has been announced The Country on Keppel festival will go ahead.

CCTV still images of the thief at The Cats Meows Gifts on Saturday.

In crime news, a new Rockhampton business was the victim of a theft on Saturday morning.

The thief broke into The Cats Meow Gifts on Denham St on early Saturday morning, stealing at least $3,000 worth of stock.

