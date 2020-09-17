Menu
Harry's view on stranded Aussie travellers
News

MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2020 6:56 AM
Thank you for sending us your letters to the editor. You can read them, and enjoy Harry’s cartoon of the day here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-all-pigs-are-created-equal-but-some-are-mo/4100703/

Gracemere parents are scratching their heads that Rockhampton Regional Council isn’t considering security measures in response to an increasing number of reports of thuggery around the new BMX track. Read Council’s statement here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/no-plans-pump-track-to-remain-hotbed-for-youth-gan/4100788/

The success of Multicultural Australia’s training programs was the subject of two stories yesterday; the Minister for Education visited Cert I Conservation and Horticulture students at the Armstrong St gardens:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rockys-tucker-time-program-earns-regional-training/4100493/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/green-thumbs-reveal-ingenious-turtle-project-to-mi/4100664/

It was Christmas in September for proud Rugby dad Rory Condon when he got the phone call of a lifetime. Read about son Ben’s success here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/i-feel-like-a-kid-at-christmas-delight-at-sons-nrl/4100751/

An LNP candidate stepped on some political toes in pledging to support both the Men’s Shed organisation and Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat if elected in October. Read about it here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/keppel-candidates-exchange-mens-shed-credentials/4099976/

Meanwhile, the fate of Rockhampton’s Flood Levee project proved a “soggy” issue, as the Mains Roads department begged to differ with the Mayor.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/mayors-soggy-rocky-fears-about-flood-levee-address/4099964/

