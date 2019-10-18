MORNING REWIND: Anti-Adani activist banned from Carmichael mine site

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday October 17.

----

Mining giant Adani has won a court order banning a well-known Aboriginal activist and his son from stepping foot on the Carmichael Mine land.

(read more)

Wangan and Jagalingou man Adrian Burragubba

----

Kay Rogers has fond memories of living in Blackwater but she has spoken out strongly about a number of issues plauginh the town. Read what she had to say in a Letter to The Editor.

(read more)

Road sign Anakie Blackwater Emerald one year on from the flood. Generic pics CM-NEWS. 20 December 11. Photographer: Jodie Richter.

----

A young father recently moved to Rockhampton for a fresh start yet possessing cannabis, as well as two bongs, digital scales, grinder and bowl used to prepare the drug.

(read more)

promo for Medicinal cannabis use. Thursday, February 15, 2018. Cannabis plant. Picture: (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

----

Some welcome rain finally fell in parts of the Central Highlands late yesterday.

(read more)

STORM WARNING: A severe thunderstorm warninghas been issued for parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

----

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted robbery of a grocery store in Rockhampton on Tuesday night after being chased away by a mop-wielding shop keep.

(read more)