MORNING REWIND: Anti-Adani activist banned from Carmichael mine site
----
Mining giant Adani has won a court order banning a well-known Aboriginal activist and his son from stepping foot on the Carmichael Mine land.
----
Kay Rogers has fond memories of living in Blackwater but she has spoken out strongly about a number of issues plauginh the town. Read what she had to say in a Letter to The Editor.
----
A young father recently moved to Rockhampton for a fresh start yet possessing cannabis, as well as two bongs, digital scales, grinder and bowl used to prepare the drug.
----
Some welcome rain finally fell in parts of the Central Highlands late yesterday.
----
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the attempted robbery of a grocery store in Rockhampton on Tuesday night after being chased away by a mop-wielding shop keep.