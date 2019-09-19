MORNING REWIND: Baby’s hospital wait time shocks community

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday, August 19.

---

The news that a grandmother was forced to wait five hours in the Rockhampton Emergency Department with her seven-month-old grandson shocked locals, with many telling stories of similar experiences.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital

ALSO READ: Wait times spark your debate

---

A grieving family has launched a desperate search for their son’s ‘best mate’ after the man in his 30s was killed in a highway crash in the Burnett region.

(Catch up HERE)

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR — TRAGEDY: Victorian man Simon Hannan was killed yesterday on the Burnett Highway near Eidsvold. Merlin, his "best mate", is still missing.

---

A police officer was sent flying into a wall after allegedly being kicked while trying to arrest a man on a charge of stealing.

(Catch up HERE)

A police officer was sent flying into a wall after allegedly being kicked during an arrest.

---

An apprentice jockey from Central Queensland has launched a $750,000 lawsuit after she was thrown from a racehorse at a country track and was left with spinal injuries.

(Catch up HERE)

BIG FINISH: The Gladstone Cup was won by 1 FERMENT — jockey Nicole Vuille finished six and half lengths in front. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

---

A 1970s home in Zilzie with million dollar views went under the hammer on the weekend and sold for a bargain basement price.

(Catch up HERE)

The house at 4 Ocean St in Zilzie has a spectacular location and was sold at auction after 5 weeks on the market.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.