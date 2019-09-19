MORNING REWIND: Baby’s hospital wait time shocks community
The news that a grandmother was forced to wait five hours in the Rockhampton Emergency Department with her seven-month-old grandson shocked locals, with many telling stories of similar experiences.
A grieving family has launched a desperate search for their son’s ‘best mate’ after the man in his 30s was killed in a highway crash in the Burnett region.
A police officer was sent flying into a wall after allegedly being kicked while trying to arrest a man on a charge of stealing.
An apprentice jockey from Central Queensland has launched a $750,000 lawsuit after she was thrown from a racehorse at a country track and was left with spinal injuries.
A 1970s home in Zilzie with million dollar views went under the hammer on the weekend and sold for a bargain basement price.
