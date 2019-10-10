MORNING REWIND: Bank takes over abandoned bowls club
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday October 9.
---
The Rockhampton community was outraged to learn ANZ bank had taken over possession of the abandoned North Rockhampton Bowls Club.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: End of the line for iconic club, forced to sell premises
---
The death of Yeppoon legend John O’Grady had the community looking back at their fond memories of Mr O’Grady.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Rockhampton plastic surgeon had his name cleared in a sexual assault case after the jury found him not guilty of five charges of sexual assault of three patients.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Central Queensland council is defending claims it failed its duty of care and that equipment was defective in a court claim for $900k.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Properties are selling above the asking price and gaining multiple offers, prices are increasing, rental vacancies are tightening and there are less mortgage possession sales.
(Catch up HERE)
---
