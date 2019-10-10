MORNING REWIND: Bank takes over abandoned bowls club

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

The Rockhampton community was outraged to learn ANZ bank had taken over possession of the abandoned North Rockhampton Bowls Club.

The death of Yeppoon legend John O’Grady had the community looking back at their fond memories of Mr O’Grady.

John and Judy enjoyed 60 year of wedded bliss

A Rockhampton plastic surgeon had his name cleared in a sexual assault case after the jury found him not guilty of five charges of sexual assault of three patients.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam is accused of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 charges and is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court this week.

A Central Queensland council is defending claims it failed its duty of care and that equipment was defective in a court claim for $900k.

Properties are selling above the asking price and gaining multiple offers, prices are increasing, rental vacancies are tightening and there are less mortgage possession sales.

21 Wood St sold in June for $92,000 and the owner is receiving $220 per week rent for the property, making a good return on his investment.

