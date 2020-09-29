MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines

GOOD morning Bully readers and welcome to the Morning Rewind.

Catch up on the latest opinion pieces here.

In the top sports news, the King of Capricorn is on this weekend, hosted by the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club.

Some of the best races will be in town for the two-day event.

See the story by our sports editor Pam McKay here.

LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander was in town yesterday and spruiked many election commitments.

One included a pledge for $25 million for the Great Keppel Island refurbishment.

Another was supporting Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot's commitment for the Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention and Sporting Hub.

Journalist Kaitlyn Smith has an exclusive story with a young mother living in public housing at Berserker.

The resident has reported threats of gun violence and terrifying incidents in the unit block.

See the story here.

Yeppoon's Madison Holt has filed a lawsuit for false imprisonment and assault, claiming two police officers broke her arm in an arrest last year.

Read the full story.

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to fraud and receiving tainted property in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Our court reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner has the full story of how he stole more than $11,000 on stolen phones here.