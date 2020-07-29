MORNING REWIND: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.

See the latest Letters to the Editor here and to submit one, visit here.

Check out yesterday’s Morning Rewind here.

Mayoral Candidate Chris Hooper. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Mayor Margaret Strelow is planning to present a motion at the LGAQ annual conference in October to overturn the recent changes that would see Chris Hooper automatically become Mayor if she were to die in the first year of her term.

See the story and links to previous stories here.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 24: Gold medallist Anna Meares of Australia celebrates on the podium after winning in the Women's 500m Time Trial at Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome during day one of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 24, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Anna Meares has been named as a member of the Australian Team Executive for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

See the story on Central Queensland’s golden girl here.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather, Cr Adam Belot, Mayor Andy Ireland, Cr Tanya Lynch, Cr Nigel Hutton, Cr Pat Eastwood and Cr Andrea Friend have been elected to represent Livingstone Shire Council following the 2020 Local Government elections.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland has handed down his first budget.

Check out the rates rise details and more.

"Justice for Red and Blue" story about two cattle dogs found beaten to death in Emerald over the weekend.

Details on two dogs were found bashed to death and one with severe injuries in Emerald are emerging.

Warning: Distressing.

Read the full story here.

Dave Kerrigan.

Dave Kerrigan has nominated as the Labor seat for the Gregory electorate.

Read the full interview and his plans if elected.