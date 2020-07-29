MORNING REWIND: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday
Mayor Margaret Strelow is planning to present a motion at the LGAQ annual conference in October to overturn the recent changes that would see Chris Hooper automatically become Mayor if she were to die in the first year of her term.
Anna Meares has been named as a member of the Australian Team Executive for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland has handed down his first budget.
Details on two dogs were found bashed to death and one with severe injuries in Emerald are emerging.
Warning: Distressing.
Dave Kerrigan has nominated as the Labor seat for the Gregory electorate.