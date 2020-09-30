MORNING REWIND: Catch up on all of yesterday’s news

GOOD morning and happy Wednesday, we are halfway through the working week.

Jeff Shillam is a talented tennis player. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The local community is rallying around Jeff Shillam who received a devastating cancer diagnosis this year.

See the fundraising details and full story here.

The LNP is proposing works to increase the Bruce Hwy into a four-lane road from Curra to Cairns.

More election commitments are coming through with LNP Leader Deb Frecklington in Yaamba spruiking the $33B plan to improve the Bruce Hwy to four lanes from Curra to Cairns.

Read the story here.

State Labor and CQHHS members this morning announced the building of a new Rockhampton PPE warehouse.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Stephen Miles was also in Rockhampton yesterday announcing a Personal Protective Equipment warehouse to help stock the entire state with masks, gowns and gloves during a health emergency or natural disaster.

The full story can be read here.

Jeff and Sam Kuhl have closed their Project Mex restaurant.

Project Mex closed their doors for the last time on Saturday night.

See their goodbye story here.

Over to the Central Highlands, the council is selling 180 properties across Blackwater, Emerald, Springsure, Capella, Duaringa and Tieri which were once used for staff housing.

Read the story here.