Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Morning Bulletin digital edition September 30
Morning Bulletin digital edition September 30
News

MORNING REWIND: Catch up on all of yesterday’s news

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
30th Sep 2020 6:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning and happy Wednesday, we are halfway through the working week.

Welcome to the Morning Rewind where we combine the latest headlines from the past day.

Harry's view on Olive Downs coal mine approval.
Harry's view on Olive Downs coal mine approval.

Letters to the editor and opinion pieces can be found here.

Jeff Shillam is a talented tennis player. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Jeff Shillam is a talented tennis player. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The local community is rallying around Jeff Shillam who received a devastating cancer diagnosis this year.

See the fundraising details and full story here.

The LNP is proposing works to increase the Bruce Hwy into a four-lane road from Curra to Cairns.
The LNP is proposing works to increase the Bruce Hwy into a four-lane road from Curra to Cairns.

More election commitments are coming through with LNP Leader Deb Frecklington in Yaamba spruiking the $33B plan to improve the Bruce Hwy to four lanes from Curra to Cairns.

Read the story here.

State Labor and CQHHS members this morning announced the building of a new Rockhampton PPE warehouse.
State Labor and CQHHS members this morning announced the building of a new Rockhampton PPE warehouse.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Stephen Miles was also in Rockhampton yesterday announcing a Personal Protective Equipment warehouse to help stock the entire state with masks, gowns and gloves during a health emergency or natural disaster.

The full story can be read here.

Jeff and Sam Kuhl have closed their Project Mex restaurant.
Jeff and Sam Kuhl have closed their Project Mex restaurant.

Project Mex closed their doors for the last time on Saturday night.

See their goodbye story here.

Over to the Central Highlands, the council is selling 180 properties across Blackwater, Emerald, Springsure, Capella, Duaringa and Tieri which were once used for staff housing.

Read the story here.

morning rewind rockhampton morning rewind tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 20, with seven alleged underage victims of sex crimes

        Premium Content Man, 20, with seven alleged underage victims of sex crimes

        News A young Rockhampton man is facing serious charges in relation sexual activities and internet use.

        ‘Overwhelmed’: Project Mex owners say adiós to diners

        Premium Content ‘Overwhelmed’: Project Mex owners say adiós to diners

        Food & Entertainment Beloved Rockhampton mexican restaurant closes the doors for the last time

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Life after COVID-19?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Life after COVID-19?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Devastating diagnosis for ‘one of life’s happy people’

        Premium Content Devastating diagnosis for ‘one of life’s happy people’

        News Community rallies to support Yeppoon Golf Club’s popular greenkeeper.