MORNING REWIND: Catch up on all of yesterday’s top headlines

IT HAS been a busy past 24 hours with police arresting a number of people for various serious incident.
A Rockyview man has been charged in relation to the firearms incident near southside Maccas on Fitzroy St on Monday afternoon.
Police took the man into custody yesterday afternoon.
See the update and string of charges here.
Two people have been charged following a four hour siege in Gracemere last night.
Police will allege they attended a home to execute a return to prison warrant and the man refused to leave.
Another woman was charged with serious assault to police.
Read the rolling coverage here.
The Yeppoon Swans are celebrating at the news they will be hosting the AFL Capricornia grand finals for the first time.
It comes as the club celebrates 40 years this year.
Read our sports editor Pam Mckay’s story here.
The Rockhampton Museum of Art construction is ticking along smoothly as the ceiling of the third floor and floor for the building’s plant and equipment area was poured last month.
Check out the images here.
New security equipment was unveiled yesterday at the Rockhampton Airport as part of the $41m terminal upgrade.
Rockhampton is the first regional airport in the country to complete the upgrade which was required by the Australian Government as part of a new aviation security initiative.
Read the full story here.
Lastly, see the letters to the editor and opinion pieces here, plus Harry’s ingenious cartoon.
