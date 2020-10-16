MORNING REWIND: Catch up on Friday’s news here

IT’S FRIDAY, the weekend is almost here!

It’s been a big week of election commitments and other interesting news.

RAIL ANNOUNCEMENT: In an election surprise, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick, Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Minister for Manufacturing Glenn Butcher, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga revealed an ambitious plan to revive Rockhampton's rail manufacturing industry.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made a huge announcement yesterday she would be bringing back rail manufacturing in Rockhampton if re-elected.

She said Labor is negotiating to purchase back the rail workshop, which would bring 500 jobs.

Keppel candidates from left: Adrian de Groot (LNP), Brittany Lauga (ALP) and Wade Rothery (One Nation).

Sticking with the political news, we have a live debate today with Keppel candidates with Sky News host Peter Gleeson.

And finally in politics, Mayor Margaret Strelow is calling out the Labor government to bring a high school to Gracemere in the next term.

She said council has played nice too long and it’s time to get on with it.

Mayor Margaret Strelow wearing her best defence against Chris Hooper potentially being in charge.

The Mayor also put up an amusing video of herself in bubble wrap yesterday.

The ‘suit’ is a bid to protect herself for the next six months as thanks to new legislation, if something happened to her, Pineapple Man Chris Hooper would be our new mayor.

Senior Constable Adrian Studholme with Lucas.

For a good news story, read about how Gracemere police officer’s saved a 10-week-old baby’s life.

The three officers performed CPR on the little boy last month and yesterday were reunited with him as the mother visited the station to thank them.

In sports news, we will be livestreaming the state open women’s championships of softball today.

Livestreaming will kick off from 8am with Rockhampton’s first game at 6pm.