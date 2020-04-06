Menu
MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the biggest stories from the last week

Jack Evans
6th Apr 2020 6:21 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, March 29 - April 6.

1. COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

A QANTAS flight landing in Rockhampton last Tuesday has been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

2. LSC election results and highlights

The play-by-play for the Livingstone Local Government Election.

.
.

3. Mysterious witness cracks shocking CQ murder cold case open

AFTER 51 years, one of CQ’s most perplexing and enduring murder mysteries is verging on being solved thanks to the emergence of a surprising new witness.

51 years on from her murder, Mima McKim-Hill’s killer has never been convicted
4. Livingstone Shire Council election results shock

ELECTION results in Livingstone Shire have taken a huge turn around with Andy Ireland taking the lead with over 900 votes (46.02 per cent) ahead of incumbent Bill Ludwig (41.37 per cent) for the mayoral position.

Pre-poll voting began at Yeppoon Town Hall on Monday
5. ‘For me, it was life threatening’: Woman sues over pineapple

A CENTRAL Queensland woman has commenced legal action after she suffered what she says was a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to pineapple at a citizens’ jury event in Brisbane.

LEGAL ACTION: Emerald's Kaleen Jasperson suffered what she says was a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to pineapple at a citizens' jury event in Brisbane.
covid-19 livingstone shire qantas the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

