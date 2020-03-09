Menu
Eric Lewis with his dogs.
News

MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the biggest stories of the week

Jack Evans
9th Mar 2020 6:36 AM

Happy Monday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, March 1-7.

----

1. Pierce Engineering debt goes back in the millions

THE MORNING Bulletin understands Pierce Engineering owes at least $2.475m to creditors following the announcement of their voluntary administration last week.

Home agents are using a calculator to calculate the loan period each month for the customer.
----

2. Nathanael remains critical two days after Yeppoon crash

Local 24-year-old was in a critical condition in Royal Brisbane and Woman’s Hospital following a serious crash on Yeppoon Rd on Tuesday.

Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.
----

3. Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also expected there will be some road closures or warnings about water over the road.

BREWING: Donna Paynter captures a massive storm brewing out at Wando Station, Winton.
––––

4. Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

Spurred on by an attack outside his Rockhampton home, Eric Lewis decided to run for local council despite chronic health conditions.

Eric Lewis with his dogs.
----

5. Outrage after student left on roadside by bus driver

FEARS of a repeat tragedy like the one that claimed Daniel Morcombe’s young life have haunted Rockhampton region woman Susan Plummer.

Susan Plummer wants to know why her six-year-old granddaughter was left to walk this stretch of road alone
