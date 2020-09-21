Menu
Morning Bulletin digital edition, Monday September 21
News

MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the headlines from the weekend

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
21st Sep 2020 7:21 AM
HAPPY Monday Central Queensland and welcome to The Morning Rewind.

Harry's View
Catch up on the latest letters and texts to the editor here.

The boat was destroyed after it went up in flames on Rockhampton's Fitzroy River this morning.
The Fitzroy River was a flurry of activity yesterday after a boat exploded.

Five occupants, including at least two children, were rescued as the boat went up in flames and taken to the Ski Gardens boat ramp.

See the story and photos of the charred boat here.

A fatal crash was reported on Saturday night five kilometres south of Yaamba.

Police have reported the sole occupant and driver of the 4WD, a 57-year-old Rockhampton man died at the scene.

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.
More money has been put towards the $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road.

See the full story by our political reporter Leighton Smith here.

Beaches Bistro Rosslyn Bay owner Ross O'Reilly pours a beer for new staff member Jonathan Benitez.
A Yeppoon restaurant owner says he is being inundated with bookings and predicts it will be like this for five years.

Read the story with the Beaches Bistro owner here.

HOCKEY RHA Cup 2020 Div 1 Men's grand final: Wanderers vs Frenchville Rovers
In sport, there was livestreamed games on the weekend with softball and hockey.

Watch the replays here.

Our sports reporter Tim Cox has done a match report for the division 1 men’s final, read it here.

Make sure you tune in this morning for the livestreams of the Rocky girls in the basketball this morning.

