MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the headlines over the weekend

Harry's view on Peter Dutton's accusations against Biloela's Tamily family.

Catch up on the letters to the editor here and Keith Ireland’s bird column.

#RACQ #CapRescue Rescue 300 is conducting a Primary task, responding to a motor vehicle accident 130 miles South West of Rockhampton.

In news this morning, a woman has died and another woman is in Rockhampton hospital following a single vehicle rollover near Springsure last night.

On Saturday, a black holden Calais sedan was involved in a police chase around Gracemere, Bouldercombe and Mount Morgan areas.

He may be travelling in a black Holden Calais sedan with the number plate 580ZQB.

The driver was believed to be a man wanted to attempted murder back in May.

The snake is described as a 7ft yellow and black carpet python and not native to the region.

A 7ft yellow and black carpet python has been reported missing from a home in Temora St in Gracemere.

BEFORE SHOT: Google satellite image of Capricornia Correctional Centre before expansion works commenced.

New cameras are being installed at Capricornia Correctional Centre and prison officers are saying they are not being installed in the identified high-risk areas.

FUNDING APPROVED: The Federal Government will commit $23 million towards building the Rocky Stadium at Victoria Park.

The federal government has made a shock announcement they are committing $23 million towards building the proposed Rocky Stadium at Victoria Park.

HOCKEY Qld Secondary Schoolboys championship: Darling Downs' Liam Matherson with the ball

And in sport, hockey had championships at the weekend, with Capricornia coming out on top.

