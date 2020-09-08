MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines here

Good morning Bully readers.

Harry's View

A Mobil service station has been proposed to be built across the road from the BP, prompting some contention from development planning authorities.

Look at the plans and the full story here.

Design layout of the proposed Mobil service station.

A 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to nine charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has spent most of his life in prison.

Read the story here.

HOCKEY DIV 1 WOMEN: Southern Suburbs Black's Melissa Dobbs with the ball

Our photojournalist Jann Houley was busy over the weekend.

See her gallery of hockey, rugby union and motocross photos here.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police are seeking assistance from the public with not only the initial stealing of these weapons, but where they are now.

Rockhampton police released information on a string of alleged firearm and copper wire theft across rural areas in Central Queensland in the last six months.

Find out more information here.

Police officers have swarmed the Rockhampton CBD this afternoon after several witness reports that gunshots were fired.

There was a frenzy yesterday near South Rockhampton McDonalds after gunshots were heard.

Police were chasing two vehicles and one driver was believed to be armed.

Read the story here and a witness account here.