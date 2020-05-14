MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines

TODAY’S paper for Thursday May 13 features many stories from property, council and warm hearted things people are doing.

Among them is Central Queensland politicians addressing the implications of China’s decision to suspend meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.

Claudia Coren of Yeppoon Real Estate

Yeppoon Real Estate director Claudia Coren is on the front page as she talks about the new property report which has seen Livingstone Shire listed in the top 12 affordable regional areas in Australia with solid fundamentals for future growth.

Scott Ryan's tourism business, Keppel Explorer, has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown and the three-stage Queensland Government recovery plan does little to help.

Undated : generic handtools gardening tools pick shovel pitchfork fork garden

In court, a 57-year-old man fronted for breaking into a home using a pitchfork and stealing $25,000 worth of jewellery.

Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Following on from Tuesday, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow has called upon the community for calm as council continue to explore options for a rate rise, following the fallout effects of coronavirus.