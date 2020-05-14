MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines
TODAY’S paper for Thursday May 13 features many stories from property, council and warm hearted things people are doing.
Among them is Central Queensland politicians addressing the implications of China’s decision to suspend meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.
Yeppoon Real Estate director Claudia Coren is on the front page as she talks about the new property report which has seen Livingstone Shire listed in the top 12 affordable regional areas in Australia with solid fundamentals for future growth.
A Capricorn Coast tour operator has lost 10s of thousands in business in the last few months and sees no end in sight as the Queensland Government’s three stage road to recovery plan doesn’t include him.
In court, a 57-year-old man fronted for breaking into a home using a pitchfork and stealing $25,000 worth of jewellery.
Following on from Tuesday, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow has called upon the community for calm as council continue to explore options for a rate rise, following the fallout effects of coronavirus.