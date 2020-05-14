Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josie Angus from Signature OnFarm Beef with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry
Josie Angus from Signature OnFarm Beef with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry
News

MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the latest headlines

vanessa jarrett
vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th May 2020 6:42 AM

TODAY’S paper for Thursday May 13 features many stories from property, council and warm hearted things people are doing.

Among them is Central Queensland politicians addressing the implications of China’s decision to suspend meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.

Claudia Coren of Yeppoon Real Estate
Claudia Coren of Yeppoon Real Estate

Yeppoon Real Estate director Claudia Coren is on the front page as she talks about the new property report which has seen Livingstone Shire listed in the top 12 affordable regional areas in Australia with solid fundamentals for future growth.

Scott Ryan's tourism business, Keppel Explorer, has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown and the three-stage Queensland Government recovery plan does little to help.
Scott Ryan's tourism business, Keppel Explorer, has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown and the three-stage Queensland Government recovery plan does little to help.

A Capricorn Coast tour operator has lost 10s of thousands in business in the last few months and sees no end in sight as the Queensland Government’s three stage road to recovery plan doesn’t include him.

Undated : generic handtools gardening tools pick shovel pitchfork fork garden
Undated : generic handtools gardening tools pick shovel pitchfork fork garden

In court, a 57-year-old man fronted for breaking into a home using a pitchfork and stealing $25,000 worth of jewellery.

Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Following on from Tuesday, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow has called upon the community for calm as council continue to explore options for a rate rise, following the fallout effects of coronavirus.

morning rewind morning rewind rockhampton the morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beef concerns addressed as leaders works toward urgent fix

        premium_icon Beef concerns addressed as leaders works toward urgent fix

        News CQ’s beef industry could be in trouble if the trade dispute with China isn’t resolved.

        CQ economist explains implications of China’s beef dispute

        premium_icon CQ economist explains implications of China’s beef dispute

        News He doubts China is giving us the real reason why Aussie Beef Exports are being...

        Leading the way: National spotlight on coast property market

        premium_icon Leading the way: National spotlight on coast property market

        Property A NEW property report has named Livingstone Shire in the top 12 affordable regional...

        Rockhampton mum caught driving with meth in her system

        premium_icon Rockhampton mum caught driving with meth in her system

        News “It’s my fault, I have to take the punishment with it”