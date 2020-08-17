MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the top stories from the weekend

GOOD morning Central Queensland and happy Mondau on this chilly morning in Rockhampton!

The Morning Rewind fills you in on the biggest stories you might have missed, yesterday August 16.

A top story comes out of the mine inquiry from the Grosvenor mine incident this year which left five workers with horrific burns.

A dump truck pulls in to be loaded up, Photo Tessa Mapstone.

Livingstone Shire residents could be eligible for a further round of Disaster Recovery Arrangements.

BUSHFIRE SUMMIT: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited Cowie farm in Bungundarra to hear from land holders about the bushfires and talk about how the government could help.

SPORT: Check out the roundup and gallery of photos from the hockey on Saturday.

HOCKEY RHA 2020 CUP DIV 1 MEN'S: Park Avenue Brothers vs Frenchville Rovers

Tributes have flowed for Sister Andrina Ryan, who passed away last week, aged 91.

Sisters Andrina Ryan, Regina Camilleri and Julian McKie share in the high tea celebrations

Details of the bridge to be built at Gogango for the Rookwood Weir have been revealed.

