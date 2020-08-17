Menu
HOCKEY RHA 2020 CUP DIV 1 MEN'S: Frenchville Rovers vs Park Avenue Brothers
News

MORNING REWIND: Catch up on the top stories from the weekend

Vanessa Jarrett
Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
17th Aug 2020 6:35 AM
GOOD morning Central Queensland and happy Mondau on this chilly morning in Rockhampton!

The Morning Rewind fills you in on the biggest stories you might have missed, yesterday August 16.

See the latest Letters to the Editor here.

A top story comes out of the mine inquiry from the Grosvenor mine incident this year which left five workers with horrific burns.

Read the full story here.

A dump truck pulls in to be loaded up, Photo Tessa Mapstone.
Livingstone Shire residents could be eligible for a further round of Disaster Recovery Arrangements.

See the details here.

BUSHFIRE SUMMIT: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry visited Cowie farm in Bungundarra to hear from land holders about the bushfires and talk about how the government could help.
SPORT: Check out the roundup and gallery of photos from the hockey on Saturday.

HOCKEY RHA 2020 CUP DIV 1 MEN'S: Park Avenue Brothers vs Frenchville Rovers
Tributes have flowed for Sister Andrina Ryan, who passed away last week, aged 91.

View the story here.

Sisters Andrina Ryan, Regina Camilleri and Julian McKie share in the high tea celebrations
Details of the bridge to be built at Gogango for the Rookwood Weir have been revealed.

Find out the details here.

Concept image of the completed Rookwood Weir
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

