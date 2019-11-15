MORNING REWIND: Catch up on what made news yesterday.

Good morning Central Queensland,

---

Brett Geissmann’s Lamberton Street home of 24 years in residential Yeppoon is surrounded by bushland, but he says during that time authorities have never done any form of vegetation management. Read more HERE

Lamberton St Yeppoon resident Brett Geissmann is worried about fires.

---

The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was in town yesterday to assess the damage caused by the Cap Coast Fires. Get the full details of her visit HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Local Disaster Coordination Centre in Yeppoon being briefed on the current situation.

---

Police are currently searching for a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing from Rockhampton this afternoon. Read more HERE.

A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing from Rockhampton.

---

Emergency services raced to extinguish an oil fire burning at a Frenchville business yesterday afternoon. Read more HERE.

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.

---

A victim of notorious paedophile Kevin Lynch is only now, 35 years later, struggling with post traumatic issues from the historical abuse. Read the full story HERE.