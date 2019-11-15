MORNING REWIND: Catch up on what made news yesterday.
Good morning Central Queensland,
Here at The Morning Bulletin, we want to ensure that you are up to date on the biggest local stories.
Here are our top five stories from Thursday, November 14.
Brett Geissmann’s Lamberton Street home of 24 years in residential Yeppoon is surrounded by bushland, but he says during that time authorities have never done any form of vegetation management. Read more HERE
The Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was in town yesterday to assess the damage caused by the Cap Coast Fires. Get the full details of her visit HERE.
Police are currently searching for a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing from Rockhampton this afternoon. Read more HERE.
Emergency services raced to extinguish an oil fire burning at a Frenchville business yesterday afternoon. Read more HERE.
A victim of notorious paedophile Kevin Lynch is only now, 35 years later, struggling with post traumatic issues from the historical abuse. Read the full story HERE.