Christian Hermann.
Christian Hermann.
News

MORNING REWIND: CQ student makes history with RFDS appeal

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday, August 7.

---

Our biggest story yesterday was the death of two horses in a crash on the Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd.

(Catch up HERE)

CRASH SITE: A detour is in place after a crash involving two horses and a vehicle on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.
CRASH SITE: A detour is in place after a crash involving two horses and a vehicle on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd. Google Maps

---

A prime Rockhampton retail site is believed to be under contract, potentially making it the biggest retail sale in Rockhampton in over a year.

(Catch up HERE)

The finishing touches are being put on the new Bunnings store which is about to open next week.
The finishing touches are being put on the new Bunnings store which is about to open next week. Chris Ison ROK070318cbunnings7

---

A CQ family is dealing with another tragedy this week after a decade of devastation.

(Catch up HERE)

Kerry Springer (pictured with husband Reon) is currently recovering from surgery a stroke turned out to be an infection in her brain.
Kerry Springer (pictured with husband Reon) is currently recovering from surgery a stroke turned out to be an infection in her brain. Contributed

ALSO READ: Qld boxing champion dies after tragic accident

---

As many as 70 positions are available in Rockhampton in the lead up top a hot new business opening its doors.

(Catch up HERE)

Design plans of the Rockhampton Carl's Jnr which will feature indoor and outdoor dining and a drive-thru.
Design plans of the Rockhampton Carl's Jnr which will feature indoor and outdoor dining and a drive-thru. Contributed

ALSO READ: Asbestos houses demolished to make way for fast food chain

---

Christian Hermann's remarkable medical journey has helped inspire the most successful fundraising appeal the Royal Flying Doctor Service has ever run in Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

AWESOME: Rockhampton's Christian Hermann has made a remarkable recovery from Guillain-Barré syndrome and will make his return to the footy field today.
AWESOME: Rockhampton's Christian Hermann has made a remarkable recovery from Guillain-Barré syndrome and will make his return to the footy field today. PAM MCKAY

ALSO READ: Christian's triumphant return to the game he loves

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

