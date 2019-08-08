MORNING REWIND: CQ student makes history with RFDS appeal

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Our biggest story yesterday was the death of two horses in a crash on the Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd.

CRASH SITE: A detour is in place after a crash involving two horses and a vehicle on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd. Google Maps

A prime Rockhampton retail site is believed to be under contract, potentially making it the biggest retail sale in Rockhampton in over a year.

The finishing touches are being put on the new Bunnings store which is about to open next week. Chris Ison ROK070318cbunnings7

A CQ family is dealing with another tragedy this week after a decade of devastation.

Kerry Springer (pictured with husband Reon) is currently recovering from surgery a stroke turned out to be an infection in her brain. Contributed

As many as 70 positions are available in Rockhampton in the lead up top a hot new business opening its doors.

Design plans of the Rockhampton Carl's Jnr which will feature indoor and outdoor dining and a drive-thru. Contributed

Christian Hermann's remarkable medical journey has helped inspire the most successful fundraising appeal the Royal Flying Doctor Service has ever run in Queensland.

AWESOME: Rockhampton's Christian Hermann has made a remarkable recovery from Guillain-Barré syndrome and will make his return to the footy field today. PAM MCKAY

