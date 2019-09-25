MORNING REWIND: Deers in Rocky Council’s spotlight
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back t the biggest stories from each day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday, September 24.
---
A caravan was destroyed after it rolled on the Bruce Highway yesterday. Luckily the elderly couple who were towing it escaped without serious injury.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A defence lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correction Centre staff for her client’s continues attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from prison.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing from Moranbah on Sunday night.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Rockhampton Regional Council has announced it will trap and cull the troublesome feral deer population in Lakes Creek and Nerimbera after a unanimous vote in council on Tuesday morning.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A teenager was treated by paramedics yesterday after her family escaped a house fire in Depot Hill.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.