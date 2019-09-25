MORNING REWIND: Deers in Rocky Council’s spotlight

Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of deer in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back t the biggest stories from each day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday, September 24.

---

A caravan was destroyed after it rolled on the Bruce Highway yesterday. Luckily the elderly couple who were towing it escaped without serious injury.

A caravan is in pieces across the Bruce Highway after the car which was towing it rolled.

---

A defence lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correction Centre staff for her client’s continues attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from prison.

prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre

---

Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing from Moranbah on Sunday night.

Louise Stephens

---

Rockhampton Regional Council has announced it will trap and cull the troublesome feral deer population in Lakes Creek and Nerimbera after a unanimous vote in council on Tuesday morning.

Samantha Brill spots deer on Lakes Creek road

---

A teenager was treated by paramedics yesterday after her family escaped a house fire in Depot Hill.

Emergency Services at house fire on Arthur Street.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.