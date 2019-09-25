Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of deer in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.
Sue Woodfield sent in this photo of deer in a paddock behind Lakes Creek School.
News

MORNING REWIND: Deers in Rocky Council’s spotlight

Maddelin McCosker
25th Sep 2019 8:28 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back t the biggest stories from each day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday, September 24.

---

A caravan was destroyed after it rolled on the Bruce Highway yesterday. Luckily the elderly couple who were towing it escaped without serious injury.

(Catch up HERE)

A caravan is in pieces across the Bruce Highway after the car which was towing it rolled.
A caravan is in pieces across the Bruce Highway after the car which was towing it rolled.

---

A defence lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correction Centre staff for her client’s continues attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from prison.

(Catch up HERE)

prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre
prison07c CI07/0308/4 Capricornia Correctional Centre

---

Police are searching for a 54-year-old woman who was reported missing from Moranbah on Sunday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Louise Stephens
Louise Stephens

---

Rockhampton Regional Council has announced it will trap and cull the troublesome feral deer population in Lakes Creek and Nerimbera after a unanimous vote in council on Tuesday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

Samantha Brill spots deer on Lakes Creek road
Samantha Brill spots deer on Lakes Creek road

---

A teenager was treated by paramedics yesterday after her family escaped a house fire in Depot Hill.

(Catch up HERE)

Emergency Services at house fire on Arthur Street.
Emergency Services at house fire on Arthur Street.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

bruce highway bruce highway crash capricorn correctional facility caravan crash deer cull depot hill house fire missing person morningrewind queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services rockhampton regional council tmbcourt tmbcrash tmbcrime tmbmorningrewind tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The outrageous cost of cement undermining CQ’s potential

    premium_icon The outrageous cost of cement undermining CQ’s potential

    News EDITOR’S DESK: The staggering cost blowout of the Rookwood Weir must surely cast a shadow over every major construction project in Queensland, if not Australia

    Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    premium_icon Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    News With the region being drought affected, council is reminding residents of the...

    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    Breaking She was last seen on Sunday night in Moranbah

    JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    premium_icon JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    News State Government department employed a JM Kelly’s senior manager