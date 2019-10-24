Morning Rewind: Disgraced CQ cop dismissed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Wednesday October 23.

---

The story behind the $50 million collapse of JM Kelly group is getting more complex by the day. See the latest from the Federal Court case.

(Catch up HERE)

JM Kelly financial controller Elizabeth Murphy giving evidence in federal court into collapse of the building firm. Leaves court with lawyers. Tuesday 27th August 2019. (AAP Image — Richard Waugh)

ALSO READ: JM Kelly collapse

---

Livingstone Shire Councillor Pat Eastwood feared for his life after a crash on the Scenic Highway at Lammermmor on Tuesday.

(Catch up HERE)

Cr Pat Eastwood was taken to hospital after a car accident at Yeppoon on Tuesday afternoon.

---

A former Central Queensland police officer has been dismissed from the force after fighting for years to clear his name after allegations of him sexually abusing his children came to light more than 10 years ago.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Central Queensland has emerged as the powerhouse to Queensland’s regional manufacturing, contributing more than $1 billion in 2017-18 to the state’s economy.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The Queensland Government has been forced to respond to an explosive report by The Australian which uncovered a chain of internal emails detailing supposed planned environmental hurdles for new projects.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.