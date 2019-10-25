Morning Rewind: Dream wedding in an unlikely location

The wedding ceremony itself was held on the Freedom Sovereign boat, docked on Long Beach. Bride and groom Dave and Kiha Cowhan and bridesmaids Mel Wright, Jess Roth, Bree Close, Courtney Taylor and Lucy Doxanakis and groomsmen Sam Baass, Zeik Foster, Chris Moseby, Mick Cowhan and Andrew Cowhan.

The wedding ceremony itself was held on the Freedom Sovereign boat, docked on Long Beach. Bride and groom Dave and Kiha Cowhan and bridesmaids Mel Wright, Jess Roth, Bree Close, Courtney Taylor and Lucy Doxanakis and groomsmen Sam Baass, Zeik Foster, Chris Moseby, Mick Cowhan and Andrew Cowhan.

---

Documents reveal that Livingstone Council’s estimated cash balance at June 30 next year has risen by about $12 million — from $17.6 million in the 2019-20 adopted budget to $29.6 million in the revised budget.

Kayla, Braydn, Elijah and Marley enjoying some fun in the sun at the Yeppoon Lagoon

---

A former Central Queensland police officer has failed in his latest attempt to be reinstated into the Queensland Police Service following allegations he sexually abused his children.

---

ALCOHOL soaked car seats could be the least of great grandparents Brian and Vielda Hayward’s worries after their stolen car was found in Rockhampton.

Brian and Vielda Hayward's car was stolen from their granddaughter's Blackwater home while they slept inside.

---

A man in his 50s sustained severe injuries after his car rolled on the Fitzroy Developmental Road near Middlemount on Thursday.

A man in his 50s was flown to Rockhampton Hospital after rolling his car on the Fitzroy Developmental Road on Thursday.

---

Kiha Bonney grew up dreaming of a wedding at her childhood holiday spot, Great Keppel Island. Fast forward to September 14, 2019 her dream came true — with a twist.

The married couple, Kiha and Dave Cowhan on the new boardwalk between Monkey Beach and Long Beach.

---

