Morning Rewind: Drought stricken Central West set for rain
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday October 28.
---
A large bushfire at Bungundarra is burning under control this morning after residents were told to be prepared to leave yesterday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The JM Kelly Group trial continues in court today, see the latest from each day.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man appeared in court after sending over 100 texts to his former partner, breaching a domestic violence order against him.
(Catch up HERE)
---
From today, parts of the Central West could see heavy falls, thunderstorms and up to 50mm of rain.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Rockhampton woman was shocked to see a syringe stuck in the foot of her shoe during a walk through Kershaw Gardens.
(Catch up HERE)
---