Morning Rewind: Drought stricken Central West set for rain

---

A large bushfire at Bungundarra is burning under control this morning after residents were told to be prepared to leave yesterday afternoon.

Smoke billows from the bushfire threatening homes on Browns Lane. Photo Contributed

---

The JM Kelly Group trial continues in court today, see the latest from each day.

---

A man appeared in court after sending over 100 texts to his former partner, breaching a domestic violence order against him.

---

From today, parts of the Central West could see heavy falls, thunderstorms and up to 50mm of rain.

HEALTHY FALLS: Some parts of the Central West of Queensland should expect some healthy rainfall totals in the coming days, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

---

A Rockhampton woman was shocked to see a syringe stuck in the foot of her shoe during a walk through Kershaw Gardens.

Cathleen Budd on the path at Kershaw Gardens where she found a needle stuck in her shoe.

---