Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ergon Energy crews working to restore power.
Ergon Energy crews working to restore power.
News

MORNING REWIND: Ergon scammers prowling streets

Maddelin McCosker
24th Sep 2019 8:32 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from each day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday, September 23.

---

Residents in North Rockhampton have been advised to be wary of people impersonating Ergon Energy workers after the energy company was made aware of people impersonating their staff.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Meteorologists from the Bureau of Meteorology have predicted some parts of the region could be in foe some rain at the end of the week.

(Catch up HERE)

Rain and thunderstorms are possible for areas south of Rockhampton towards the end of the week.
Rain and thunderstorms are possible for areas south of Rockhampton towards the end of the week.

---

Sweeping changes to Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries have been proposed by the Electoral Commission of Queensland, but one councillor says it will create confusion, disruption and instability.

(Catch up HERE)

Divisional boundary changes proposed by ECQ for Rockhampton Region
Divisional boundary changes proposed by ECQ for Rockhampton Region

---

Police were chasing a fugitive on foot through South Rockhampton on Monday evening.

(Catch up HERE)

Police chased a fugitive on foot through South Rockhampton on Monday evening.
Police chased a fugitive on foot through South Rockhampton on Monday evening.

---

A Yeppoon beach local was crept up on in the early hours of September 15 and snatched form his bed, his heavy body lugged down to the water and shoved out into the swell.

(Catch up HERE)

MISSING: A turtle was removed from its rock on a Yeppoon beach last weekend and locals are wondering 'where is he?'.
MISSING: A turtle was removed from its rock on a Yeppoon beach last weekend and locals are wondering 'where is he?'.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

bom bureau of meteorology cr drew wickerson ecq electoral commission of queensland ergon energy ergon scam rain forcast rockhampton police rockhampton regional council scammers tmbcommunity tmbcrime tmbnews tmbweather turtle yeppoon yeppoon beach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gracemere thanks local SES heroes

    premium_icon Gracemere thanks local SES heroes

    News Gracemere says thank you to SES volunteers who guided them to safety during last year’s evacuation at the opening of the Lawrie St shed

    • 24th Sep 2019 8:00 AM
    Mum isn’t afraid of a little mud

    premium_icon Mum isn’t afraid of a little mud

    News Kate McLucas has brought the family in from Theodore for the Rockhampton Motocross’...

    Resident voices his concerns for town’s water supply

    premium_icon Resident voices his concerns for town’s water supply

    News AS councillor Drew Wickerson appeals residents to voice their concerns on proposed...

    Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    premium_icon Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

    Crime A DEFENCE lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correctional Centre staff for her client’s...