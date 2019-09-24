MORNING REWIND: Ergon scammers prowling streets

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Residents in North Rockhampton have been advised to be wary of people impersonating Ergon Energy workers after the energy company was made aware of people impersonating their staff.

Meteorologists from the Bureau of Meteorology have predicted some parts of the region could be in foe some rain at the end of the week.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible for areas south of Rockhampton towards the end of the week.

Sweeping changes to Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries have been proposed by the Electoral Commission of Queensland, but one councillor says it will create confusion, disruption and instability.

Police were chasing a fugitive on foot through South Rockhampton on Monday evening.

A Yeppoon beach local was crept up on in the early hours of September 15 and snatched form his bed, his heavy body lugged down to the water and shoved out into the swell.

