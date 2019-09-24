MORNING REWIND: Ergon scammers prowling streets
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from each day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday, September 23.
---
Residents in North Rockhampton have been advised to be wary of people impersonating Ergon Energy workers after the energy company was made aware of people impersonating their staff.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Meteorologists from the Bureau of Meteorology have predicted some parts of the region could be in foe some rain at the end of the week.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Sweeping changes to Rockhampton Region’s divisional boundaries have been proposed by the Electoral Commission of Queensland, but one councillor says it will create confusion, disruption and instability.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Police were chasing a fugitive on foot through South Rockhampton on Monday evening.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Yeppoon beach local was crept up on in the early hours of September 15 and snatched form his bed, his heavy body lugged down to the water and shoved out into the swell.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.