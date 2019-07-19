Menu
Hamish Summers-Lawrie.
Hamish Summers-Lawrie.
Morning Rewind: Families reeling after fatal Nine Mile crash

Maddelin McCosker
19th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday July 18.

Our top two stories yesterday were on the fatal Nine Mile crash that claimed the life of 16-year-old Kyi Wells and has left 19-year-old Hamish Summers-Lawrie fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital.

Kyi Wells is being honoured by his family and friends after he was involved in a car crash on Monday.
Kyi Wells is being honoured by his family and friends after he was involved in a car crash on Monday.

ALSO READ: Driver critical in Brisbane hospital after fatal crash

---

Next, Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed their plans for the iconic Music Bowl amidst debate over the location of a drug and alcohol rehab facility.

(Catch up HERE)

1927 playing at Rocky Rocks 2016 at the Music Bowl. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
1927 playing at Rocky Rocks 2016 at the Music Bowl. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ALSO READ: Residents: 'There couldn't be a stupider position for it'

---

A man has been convicted of possession of a dangerous drug after turning to marijuana following the shocking murder of his mother at the hands of his brother-in-law.

(Catch up HERE)

FILE

---

A 19-year-old from Central Queensland has been working hard starting his own trucking business.

(Catch up HERE)

Wayne Gough hard at work with a loyal helper.
Wayne Gough hard at work with a loyal helper.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

