Morning Rewind: Families reeling after fatal Nine Mile crash

Our top two stories yesterday were on the fatal Nine Mile crash that claimed the life of 16-year-old Kyi Wells and has left 19-year-old Hamish Summers-Lawrie fighting for life in a Brisbane hospital.

Kyi Wells is being honoured by his family and friends after he was involved in a car crash on Monday.

Next, Rockhampton Regional Council has revealed their plans for the iconic Music Bowl amidst debate over the location of a drug and alcohol rehab facility.

A man has been convicted of possession of a dangerous drug after turning to marijuana following the shocking murder of his mother at the hands of his brother-in-law.

A 19-year-old from Central Queensland has been working hard starting his own trucking business.

