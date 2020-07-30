Menu
RUGBY LEAGUE AARON PAYNE CUP: The Cathedral College (Rockhampton) vs St Patrick's (Mackay)
News

MORNING REWIND: Find some of the latest headlines here

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
30th Jul 2020 6:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

As we continue to transition to digital, be sure to read: Your questions about new Morning Bulletin format answered.

See the latest Letters to the Editor here and to submit one, visit here.

Check out yesterday’s Morning Rewind here.

A 63-year-old man was severely injured in a motorbike vs car around 11am on the Yeppoon Rd at Bondoola.

He lost the lower half of his leg and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he was placed in an induced coma awaiting transfer to a Brisbane hospital.

See the story here.

SOLD: 76 Park Avenue, Emerald, sold for $340,000 on July 13.
Emerald has seen a rise in the residential market,

One real estate firm sold 17 houses over the past month.

Read the story here.

RUGBY LEAGUE AARON PAYNE CUP: The Cathedral College (Rockhampton) vs St Patrick's (Mackay)
The Aaron Payne Cup between The Cathedral Cup and St Pat’s Mackay was held yesterday.

Watch the livestream video and see the match report here.

See a gallery here.

Glenda Mather.
Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather tells all on what she thinks should have been included in the 2020-21 budget.

See her thoughts here.

Lastly, a 47-year-old woman faced court for stabbing her male partner in the back.

See the sentencing and court details here.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

