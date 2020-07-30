MORNING REWIND: Find some of the latest headlines here

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland!

A 63-year-old man was severely injured in a motorbike vs car around 11am on the Yeppoon Rd at Bondoola.

He lost the lower half of his leg and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he was placed in an induced coma awaiting transfer to a Brisbane hospital.

SOLD: 76 Park Avenue, Emerald, sold for $340,000 on July 13.

Emerald has seen a rise in the residential market,

One real estate firm sold 17 houses over the past month.

RUGBY LEAGUE AARON PAYNE CUP: The Cathedral College (Rockhampton) vs St Patrick's (Mackay)

The Aaron Payne Cup between The Cathedral Cup and St Pat’s Mackay was held yesterday.

Glenda Mather.

Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather tells all on what she thinks should have been included in the 2020-21 budget.

Lastly, a 47-year-old woman faced court for stabbing her male partner in the back.

