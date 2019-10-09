MORNING REWIND: Fires continue to burn across region
Bushfires continue to be our biggest local stories, with our rolling coverage throughout the day keeping locals up to date.
See the moment a car was destroyed by fire in North Rockhampton.
The man who sparked the intense bushfire in the Mount Archer area last month has been fined after pleading guilty to lighting a fire that wasn’t authorised.
ALSO READ: Police charge mam for sparking Lakes Creek fire
We asked who CQ’s best childcare educators and centres were and you responded with hundreds of nominations. Now you can vote in our poll to help us find a winner.
A Victorian man who was charged following the double fatal crash on the Warrgo Highway that claimed the lives of Rockhampton mum and daughter Bev and Olivia Harwood will appear in a Toowoomba court this week.
