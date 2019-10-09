Menu
Police blocked Leyden's Hill Rd and gave residents a prepare-to-leave warning during the fires around Struck Oil on Monday
News

MORNING REWIND: Fires continue to burn across region

Maddelin McCosker
9th Oct 2019 8:14 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday October 8.

---

Bushfires continue to be our biggest local stories, with our rolling coverage throughout the day keeping locals up to date.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See the moment a car was destroyed by fire in North Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

---

The man who sparked the intense bushfire in the Mount Archer area last month has been fined after pleading guilty to lighting a fire that wasn’t authorised.

(Catch up HERE)

Mervyn Wayne Anderson.
ALSO READ: Police charge mam for sparking Lakes Creek fire

---

We asked who CQ’s best childcare educators and centres were and you responded with hundreds of nominations. Now you can vote in our poll to help us find a winner.

(Catch up HERE)

Educator- Lisa Mann with Oliver Johnson, Teariki Maui and Kathleen Riley-Ahern.
---

A Victorian man who was charged following the double fatal crash on the Warrgo Highway that claimed the lives of Rockhampton mum and daughter Bev and Olivia Harwood will appear in a Toowoomba court this week.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

