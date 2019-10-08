MORNING REWIND: Fires threaten Mt Morgan homes

Police blocked Leyden's Hill Rd and gave residents a prepare-to-leave warning during the fires around Struck Oil on Monday

Our biggest story yesterday was the Mount Morgan fires. The area was put on a ‘Prepare to Leave’ notice and the blaze came very close to some homes.

Fires around the Razorback and Struck Oil near Mt Morgan on Monday

A fire on Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs, which started on Sunday, flared up again on Monday afternoon.

The Morning Bulletin witnesses two urban fire crews and one rural fire crew on Ridgelands Rd as they fight a blaze in the Alton Downs area.

The Bruce Highway between St Lawrence and Middle Creek is being resealed.

A roadworks project is about to begin on Mackay Bucasia Rd.

A woman is seeking an injury claim of more than $800,000 after she was involved in a car crash on Lakes Creek Road in 2018.

Car crash generic

Most of the state will be sweltering through heatwave like temperatures today, with Rockhampton set for a top of 39 degrees and Blackwater heading for a top of 40.

