Police blocked Leyden's Hill Rd and gave residents a prepare-to-leave warning during the fires around Struck Oil on Monday
News

MORNING REWIND: Fires threaten Mt Morgan homes

Maddelin McCosker
8th Oct 2019 9:03 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday October 7.

---

Our biggest story yesterday was the Mount Morgan fires. The area was put on a ‘Prepare to Leave’ notice and the blaze came very close to some homes.

(Catch up HERE)

Fires around the Razorback and Struck Oil near Mt Morgan on Monday
---

A fire on Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs, which started on Sunday, flared up again on Monday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

The Morning Bulletin witnesses two urban fire crews and one rural fire crew on Ridgelands Rd as they fight a blaze in the Alton Downs area.
---

The Bruce Highway between St Lawrence and Middle Creek is being resealed.

(Catch up HERE)

A roadworks project is about to begin on Mackay Bucasia Rd.
---

A woman is seeking an injury claim of more than $800,000 after she was involved in a car crash on Lakes Creek Road in 2018.

(Catch up HERE)

Car crash generic
---

Most of the state will be sweltering through heatwave like temperatures today, with Rockhampton set for a top of 39 degrees and Blackwater heading for a top of 40.

(Catch up HERE)

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

