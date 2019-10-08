MORNING REWIND: Fires threaten Mt Morgan homes
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday October 7.
Our biggest story yesterday was the Mount Morgan fires. The area was put on a ‘Prepare to Leave’ notice and the blaze came very close to some homes.
A fire on Ridgelands Rd in Alton Downs, which started on Sunday, flared up again on Monday afternoon.
The Bruce Highway between St Lawrence and Middle Creek is being resealed.
A woman is seeking an injury claim of more than $800,000 after she was involved in a car crash on Lakes Creek Road in 2018.
Most of the state will be sweltering through heatwave like temperatures today, with Rockhampton set for a top of 39 degrees and Blackwater heading for a top of 40.
