MORNING REWIND: Latest news in politics, business and sport

HAPPY Tuesday Morning Bulletin readers and thank you for your support.

Welcome to The Morning Rewind where we catch you up on the latest headlines.

Harry's Bruce's view of the day.

Here are yesterday’s letters to the editors and opinion pieces.

Artists impression of the Norman Gardens Village.

Expressions of interest have opened for sites at a shopping village at Norman Gardens.

The centre would have a supermarket, restaurant/cafe, medical, fitness, childcare and fuel businesses.

See the full details here.

Rockhampton’s favourite duo will be performing at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba later this month.

Busby Marou playing to prep students at Heights College. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Busby Marou are part of an all-Australian line up.

See the story here.

Our political reporter has been busy collating responses from our Queensland election candidates on the top issues voted by readers.

He wrote a story on voluntary euthanasia with answers from the Rockhampton candidates, read it here.

Jeff Horn and Torin O'Brien at Rocky Sports Club

Bullying has been a hot topic lately as it has been revealed there are social media pages dedicated to schoolyard fights.

An anti-bullying forum was held on the weekend with boxer Jeff Horn.

Host One Nation candidate Torin O’Brien revealed he had approached North Rockhampton State High School about the program and the principal has refused to take part.

See the story here.

In court news, a man pleaded guilty to trespassing charge for camping at Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

See the report here.

More information has been revealed around the North Rockhampton State High School student who was diagnosed with an active case of tuberculosis last week.

It has been revealed around 140 close contacts are required to be tested for the disease.

Read the full story here.

And looking to sport, check out the mega gallery of photos from the weekend of sport.