MORNING REWIND: Livingstone Council headquarters to move?
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we take a look back at the biggest stories from the previous day.
Here are our biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday, August 8.
---
Our most popular story yesterday was the live stream of the St Brendan's College v Kirwan High Aaron Payne Cup final in Townsville.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The Central Queensland community is mourning the loss of a well known and greatly respected engineer after he died from the flu.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: Flu and whooping cough cases boom across CQ this week
---
Just a week after losing her only child to a car accident, Rockhampton jockey and mum Natalea Summers has been dealt a double blow.
(Catch up HERE)
ALSO READ: Alton Downs crash claims a second life
---
Livingstone Shire Mayor says council headquarters should be moved from its current prime location in order to cater for a new tourist development.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A new restaurant on the Capricorn Coast has locals looking forward to its grand opening tonight.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here next week for the Weekly Rewind.