MORNING REWIND: Livingstone Council headquarters to move?

Our most popular story yesterday was the live stream of the St Brendan's College v Kirwan High Aaron Payne Cup final in Townsville.

Aaron Payne Cup final between Kirwan High and St Brendan's College at 1300Smiles Stadium. St Btrendan's Coby Williamson. Picture: Evan Morgan Evan Morgan

The Central Queensland community is mourning the loss of a well known and greatly respected engineer after he died from the flu.

Austin Grillmeier will be remembered by his family and friends as a giving, compassionate man

Just a week after losing her only child to a car accident, Rockhampton jockey and mum Natalea Summers has been dealt a double blow.

SPECIAL BOND: Hamish Summers-Lawrie and his horse, Harley, which raced under the name Bonnchelon. Contributed

Livingstone Shire Mayor says council headquarters should be moved from its current prime location in order to cater for a new tourist development.

Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct. Allan Reinikka ROK040518alagoon1

A new restaurant on the Capricorn Coast has locals looking forward to its grand opening tonight.

Rhys Davies (pictured) and Melanie MItchell will open the doors to the Citrus Club on Yeppoon's main drag later this week Jann Houley

