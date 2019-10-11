Menu
John and Judy enjoyed 60 year of wedded bliss
News

MORNING REWIND: Locals remember coast legend

Maddelin McCosker
11th Oct 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday October 10.

---

The local community was shocked to see the state of the abandoned North Rockhampton Bowls Club this week.

(Catch up HERE)

North Rockhampton bowls club. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka
North Rockhampton bowls club. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

---

Central Queensland locals have the chance to have their say on who the regions best childcare educator and childcare centre is. Follow the link below to place your vote.

(Catch up HERE)

Kerrie Corrigan (Owner/Director) with Ivy Swebbs, Madina Elkhishin, Lucas Binder, Levi Bishop and Hadley Waikari. PHOT: Allan Reinikka
Kerrie Corrigan (Owner/Director) with Ivy Swebbs, Madina Elkhishin, Lucas Binder, Levi Bishop and Hadley Waikari. PHOT: Allan Reinikka

---

A great commercial real estate opportunity has come up in Rocky this week and it’s already seen a number of inquiries.

(Catch up HERE)

FOR SALE: Knight Frank is currently seeking offers to purchase the Fantastic Furniture business, located at 143 Gladstone Road, Allenstown.
FOR SALE: Knight Frank is currently seeking offers to purchase the Fantastic Furniture business, located at 143 Gladstone Road, Allenstown.

---

Local legend John O’Grady passed away last week and he left behind a legacy of pies, sporting achievements and a love of family that was unrivalled by anything else.

(Catch up HERE)

John and Judy enjoying a date night
John and Judy enjoying a date night

---

A Rockhampton plastic surgeon had his name cleared this week after a jury delivered a not-guilty verdict on a sexual assault case.

(Catch up HERE)

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam was found not guilty of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013.
Dr Elamurugan Arumugam was found not guilty of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013.

---

See you back here next week for The Weekly Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

