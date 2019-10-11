MORNING REWIND: Locals remember coast legend

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

The local community was shocked to see the state of the abandoned North Rockhampton Bowls Club this week.

North Rockhampton bowls club. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

Central Queensland locals have the chance to have their say on who the regions best childcare educator and childcare centre is. Follow the link below to place your vote.

Kerrie Corrigan (Owner/Director) with Ivy Swebbs, Madina Elkhishin, Lucas Binder, Levi Bishop and Hadley Waikari. PHOT: Allan Reinikka

A great commercial real estate opportunity has come up in Rocky this week and it’s already seen a number of inquiries.

FOR SALE: Knight Frank is currently seeking offers to purchase the Fantastic Furniture business, located at 143 Gladstone Road, Allenstown.

Local legend John O’Grady passed away last week and he left behind a legacy of pies, sporting achievements and a love of family that was unrivalled by anything else.

John and Judy enjoying a date night

A Rockhampton plastic surgeon had his name cleared this week after a jury delivered a not-guilty verdict on a sexual assault case.

Dr Elamurugan Arumugam was found not guilty of sexually assaulting seven patients between 2009-2013.

