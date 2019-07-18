MORNING REWIND: Major delays in CQ teens death investigation
The biggest story yesterday was on the major delays in the investigation of the mysterious death of Rockhampton teenager David Pham in April.
---
A Brisbane chemist and father of one appeared in a Brisbane court this week after Rockhampton police stopped the man in a McDonalds carpark in 2017 and found 5kg of methamphetamine during a search of his vehicle.
---
Woorabinda super star Miiesha has captivated the Australian music scene in the last week after the release of her debut single.
---
The locations of all the red light speed cameras in Central Queensland have been revealed and the number of them may surprise you.
---
Four Central Queensland kids' almost 1000km road trip from CQ to NSW ended with them in custody this week.
---
