Police are currently investigating the dead of Rockhampton teenager David Pham whose body was discovered in the back of a vehicle south of Gladstone on Wednesday afternoon.
News

MORNING REWIND: Major delays in CQ teens death investigation

Maddelin McCosker
by
18th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday July 17.

The biggest story yesterday was on the major delays in the investigation of the mysterious death of Rockhampton teenager David Pham in April.

(Catch up HERE)

Murdered Rockhampton teenager, David Pham
ALSO READ: Mystery shrouds investigation into Rocky teen Pham's death

---

A Brisbane chemist and father of one appeared in a Brisbane court this week after Rockhampton police stopped the man in a McDonalds carpark in 2017 and found 5kg of methamphetamine during a search of his vehicle.

(Catch up HERE)

Steven Thanh Phong Tran pleaded guilty to six charges including possessing and trafficking a dangerous drug.
---

Woorabinda super star Miiesha has captivated the Australian music scene in the last week after the release of her debut single.

(Catch up HERE)

Woorabinda woman Miiesha was named as Triple J Unearthed's Feature Artist of the Week last week
---

The locations of all the red light speed cameras in Central Queensland have been revealed and the number of them may surprise you.

(Catch up HERE)

Red light Speed camera at Bray street intersection. 03 AUG 2018
ALSO READ: STOP! If you run a red light here expect to be caught

---

Four Central Queensland kids' almost 1000km road trip from CQ to NSW ended with them in custody this week.

(Catch up HERE)

Four children allegedly stole a car and drove from Gracemere to Grafton
ALSO READ: Urgent search for 4 Gracemere children in stolen car

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

