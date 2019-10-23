Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery
Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery
News

MORNING REWIND: Mum ran off road before birthday dinner

Maddelin McCosker
23rd Oct 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday October 22.

---

A Yeppoon mum is recovering in a Brisbane hospital after her car was run off the road by an overtaking vehicle on the way to a family dinner.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Police caught a labourer stealing from Aurizon off the Bruce Highway.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A Lammermoor home broke a street record after selling for an impressive price after just over 100 days on the market.

(Catch up HERE)

1 Jordan Ave, Lammermoor, sold for the highest price ever for its area on the weekend — $763,000.
1 Jordan Ave, Lammermoor, sold for the highest price ever for its area on the weekend — $763,000.

---

The pressure is on to get Rockhampton’s biggest future infrastructure project underway, but a breakdown between state and federal governments threatens the $1 billion work.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Memories are Hazel Barrie’s company some days but without help from the government they’re getting harder to hold on to.

(Catch up HERE)

Hazel Barrie is one of the 1157 people in the Fitzroy region on the wait list for a home care package
Hazel Barrie is one of the 1157 people in the Fitzroy region on the wait list for a home care package

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

aged care crisis amber watson aurizon brisbane hospital bruce highway hazel barrie lammermoor police rockhampton ring road stealing tmbcommuniyt tmbcrash tmbcrime tmblocals tmbnews tmbpolitics tmbproperty tmbrealestate yeppoon crash yeppoon real estate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Residents are hopeful for a locality name change

    premium_icon Residents are hopeful for a locality name change

    News The use of the one locality name has created many issues including mail delivery and problems for emergency service vehicles finding properties

    Barry O’Rourke: the problem the elderly are facing

    premium_icon Barry O’Rourke: the problem the elderly are facing

    News ‘We’ve seen examples where 140 to 150 people in aged care only having one...

    State Government responds to explosive coal report

    premium_icon State Government responds to explosive coal report

    Business Environment department say damning environmental plans were never even considered.

    Alleged assault on mental health staff at Rockhampton Hospital

    premium_icon Alleged assault on mental health staff at Rockhampton...

    Crime A MAN threatened to assault mental health staff at Rockhampton Hospital with an IV...