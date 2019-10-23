MORNING REWIND: Mum ran off road before birthday dinner

Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery

Amber Watson from her hospital bed in Brisbane awaiting surgery

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look at our biggest stories from the previous day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Tuesday October 22.

---

A Yeppoon mum is recovering in a Brisbane hospital after her car was run off the road by an overtaking vehicle on the way to a family dinner.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Police caught a labourer stealing from Aurizon off the Bruce Highway.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A Lammermoor home broke a street record after selling for an impressive price after just over 100 days on the market.

(Catch up HERE)

1 Jordan Ave, Lammermoor, sold for the highest price ever for its area on the weekend — $763,000.

---

The pressure is on to get Rockhampton’s biggest future infrastructure project underway, but a breakdown between state and federal governments threatens the $1 billion work.

(Catch up HERE)

---

Memories are Hazel Barrie’s company some days but without help from the government they’re getting harder to hold on to.

(Catch up HERE)

Hazel Barrie is one of the 1157 people in the Fitzroy region on the wait list for a home care package

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.