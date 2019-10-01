MORNING REWIND: Mystery GKI investor revealed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we take a look back at the biggest stories from each day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Monday September 30.

---

After months of dry weather, Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this week.

(Catch up HERE)

FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms are predicted for CQ tomorrow after a drier than normal September.

---

After months of speculation and mystery, the identity of Great Keppel Island’s new Queensland-based investor has been revealed.

(Catch up HERE)

Discover the beauty of Great Keppel Island by foot.

---

Rockhampton’s $157 million northern access road upgrade is taking shape with Bruce Highway traffic set to move to a new bridge in coming months. See our exclusive drone footage.

(Catch up HERE)

Northern Access work progress.

---

The iconic ‘Welcome to Rockhampton’ roundabout could be getting a facelift with calls to rebrand Rockhampton as the ‘Barra Capital’

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton's iconic entrance, Yeppen roundabout, with the Brahman bull.

---

Rockhampton’s housing market has moved firmly into recovery mode following a strong performance in the June quarter, according to the most recent REIQ report.

(Catch up HERE)

Qld's median house prices for June quarter 2019.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.